Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17, 2026 For Libra to Pisces

This week can be a cause for big changes for the natives of Aquarius. This week, you may have to make some big decisions related to your career or business. However, before doing so, you should control your emotions and definitely seek advice from your well-wishers. At the beginning of the week, due to some obstacles in tasks, agitation may persist within you. During this time, you will need to complete your tasks by remaining silent rather than being vocal. If you have the opportunity to move two steps forward by taking one step back, do not hesitate to do so.