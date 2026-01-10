Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17, 2026 For Libra to Pisces

Image: Patrika
Weekly Horoscope Libra to Pisces: In this week of January, the Sun and four other planets will transit in Capricorn. Makar Sankranti and Shatila Ekadashi fast will be observed this week on January 14. Through the weekly horoscope, you can know about your career, personal life, financial life, and health in the coming week. Let's find out from astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas which auspicious signs the coming week holds for the natives of Libra to Pisces zodiac signs.
For the natives of Libra, the beginning of the week can prove to be quite hectic and expensive. During this time, some major responsibilities and significant expenses may suddenly fall upon the shoulders of the natives of this zodiac sign. If you are striving for higher education or career-business abroad, you may have to wait a little longer to achieve the desired success in related tasks.
First Half of the Week
The latter half of the week will be much more auspicious and successful for the natives of Libra compared to the first half. During this time, you will receive the expected support of luck. You should not miss out on taking advantage of this. There is a possibility of purchasing immovable property during this period. Disputes related to ancestral property will be resolved. In the latter half of the week, there are chances of an increase in stature and position for employed individuals.
In Terms of Relationships
From a relationship perspective, this week will be normal for you. This week will be favourable and fruitful in family matters. The cooperation and support of family members will continue. Parents will shower their special blessings upon you. Love relationships will deepen. There will be an opportunity for a pilgrimage with your spouse.
Remedy: Recite Rudrashtakam.
This week will be mixed for the natives of Scorpio. This week, you will need to express your thoughts clearly in front of people, otherwise, they might misunderstand them. Your opponents will be active at the beginning of the week. In such a situation, try to complete your plans in a timely manner without glorifying them.
Mid-Week
Employed individuals may face some obstacles in their workplace, which might make the natives of this zodiac sign feel a bit disheartened. Perform your work with full dedication and try to maintain cordial relations with your superiors.
Second Half of the Week
You will need to pay special attention to your health and relationships. Avoid magnifying minor issues with family members. Do not let disagreements turn into deep-seated animosity. From a financial perspective, this week will be moderately fruitful. You will experience financial strain in the latter half of the week. During this time, you may have to borrow money to meet your needs. To maintain better love relationships, value your partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
This week may be a bit hectic and stressful for the natives of Sagittarius. At the beginning of the week, some major responsibilities may suddenly fall upon you, requiring more hard work and effort to fulfil them. Natives of Sagittarius will need to remember the mantra, "Never lose courage, never forget God," throughout this week. If you face the situation with patience, you will ultimately achieve the desired success.
First Half of the Week
Some part of the first half of the week may be challenging for professionals. If you are in a partnership business, be cautious while transacting money and complete your paperwork on time. This week, never violate rules and avoid taking shortcuts in any task. In the latter half of the week, you may spend a significant amount of money on comfort and luxury items. You may get an opportunity to participate in religious and social activities during this time. From a relationship perspective, this week will be normal. Your favourite friends will prove to be very helpful during difficult times. You will get opportunities to spend pleasant moments with your love partner.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week is going to be extremely auspicious for the natives of Capricorn. This week, you may get good opportunities to progress in various areas of life. The special thing is that you will also be largely successful in taking advantage of them. At the beginning of the week, you will receive auspicious news related to employment, which will keep a positive energy within you, and you will perform your tasks with full dedication. During this time, you may have to undertake a long or short distance journey for career-business. The journey will prove to be pleasant and profitable.
Mid-Week
You will connect with influential people. During this time, you will work on future plans. You will receive full cooperation and support from your friends and family. Students preparing for competitive exams and those working in technical fields may achieve desired success. From a relationship perspective, this entire week will be favourable. Most of your time will be spent happily with loved ones. Closeness and mutual trust will increase in love relationships. Married individuals may be blessed with children.
Remedy: Recite Sundara Kandam.
This week can be a cause for big changes for the natives of Aquarius. This week, you may have to make some big decisions related to your career or business. However, before doing so, you should control your emotions and definitely seek advice from your well-wishers. At the beginning of the week, due to some obstacles in tasks, agitation may persist within you. During this time, you will need to complete your tasks by remaining silent rather than being vocal. If you have the opportunity to move two steps forward by taking one step back, do not hesitate to do so.
From a Business Perspective
From a business perspective, this week is mixed. You may face some ups and downs in your business. You may experience some difficulty in government matters. To maintain better relationships, it would be advisable to overlook minor issues of people. This week, there is a possibility of disagreement with a senior member of your family. Proceed with caution in love relationships. Take special care of your own health and your mother's health.
Remedy: Recite Kanakadhara Stotram.
This week brings auspiciousness and success for the natives of Pisces. At the beginning of the week, you will feel joy as a particular task is completed on time in a desired manner. This week, you will be seen performing your tasks with full dedication. Auspicious news will be received this week in matters related to enemies and court cases. With the help of an influential person associated with power and government, you will be able to accomplish a major task.
Mid-Week
Your mind will be pleased with the completion of pending tasks. Students preparing for exams and competitions will develop an interest in studies. Efforts made towards higher education will be successful. Employed individuals will receive expected cooperation from colleagues and subordinates. You will achieve desired success and profit in business matters.
Second Half of the Week
Your mind will be engaged in religious and social activities. During this time, you may suddenly get the pleasure of a pilgrimage. Favourable conditions will prevail in love relationships and family matters. You will have good tuning with your love partner. Opportunities to spend pleasant moments will arise. Married life will remain happy. Your honour and respect will increase due to the achievements of your children.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.
