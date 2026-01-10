Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17 for Aries to Virgo

If minor difficulties are ignored, this week is also filled with happiness and good fortune for the natives of Aries. At the beginning of the week, a long-cherished wish of yours may be fulfilled. You will receive the expected happiness and profit from luck. Favourable conditions will prevail in employment and livelihood. Your respect and honour will increase in the workplace. Your business will grow with desired profits. Completing tasks on time will keep a unique energy and enthusiasm within you. The inspiration to move forward with positive thinking will increase within you. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to lead. If your financial situation was faltering, you will see an improvement this week.