Weekly Horoscope: January 11-17 for Aries to Virgo

In this week of January, four more planets including the Sun will transit in Capricorn. This week, Makar Sankranti and Shatila Ekadashi fasts will be observed on January 14. Through the weekly horoscope, you can know about your career, personal life, financial life, and health in the coming week. Let's find out from astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas which auspicious signs the coming week holds for the natives of Aries to Virgo.
If minor difficulties are ignored, this week is also filled with happiness and good fortune for the natives of Aries. At the beginning of the week, a long-cherished wish of yours may be fulfilled. You will receive the expected happiness and profit from luck. Favourable conditions will prevail in employment and livelihood. Your respect and honour will increase in the workplace. Your business will grow with desired profits. Completing tasks on time will keep a unique energy and enthusiasm within you. The inspiration to move forward with positive thinking will increase within you. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to lead. If your financial situation was faltering, you will see an improvement this week.
Chances of financial problems being resolved will arise. From the perspective of relationships, this entire week will be auspicious for you. Love and unity will prevail in the home and family. You will get opportunities to spend pleasant time with loved ones and well-wishers. Unmarried people may get engaged, or someone desired may enter the lives of single people. Intimacy will increase in love affairs. Married life will remain happy.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
This week is filled with good luck for the natives of Taurus. At the beginning of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a major worry is resolved. Difficulties in the work of salaried employees will be removed. You will receive cooperation and support from higher officials. Your superiors will praise you for performing better than your colleagues. There are also chances of getting a big position or responsibility. A court case may be decided in your favour. With the help of a senior person, domestic problems or land-related disputes will be resolved. This entire week will be favourable for businessmen. You will be successful in taking advantage of the boom in the market.
The latter half of the week will be even more profitable for you. You will have good coordination with family members this week. While taking any major decision, you will receive full support from your parents and younger siblings.
Chances of a short or long-distance journey with family will arise. Favourable conditions will prevail in love relationships. You will get opportunities to spend time happily with your love partner.
Remedy: Feed the first roti made in the kitchen to a cow daily.
This week will be mixed for the natives of Gemini. The beginning of the week will be a bit turbulent, but by the latter half, everything will start to normalise. This week, you should avoid laziness or carelessness in your work. If you curb the tendency to postpone tasks and do your work with full dedication, you can achieve great success.
This week will be moderately fruitful. Business will proceed at a normal pace. If you are planning to buy or sell land/property, exercise extreme caution while dealing with money and paperwork. In the middle of the week, salaried people may have to undertake a long journey for work.
From a relationship perspective, the latter half of the week will be a bit unfavourable. During this time, sharp words from a family member may cause you mental distress. There is a possibility of arguments with family members. You may face some difficulties in love affairs. You will be worried about your spouse's health.
Remedy: Donate green clothes to a transgender person on Wednesday.
This week will be extremely auspicious for the natives of Cancer. This week, you may get many great opportunities to move forward in life. By taking advantage of this, you may achieve a significant accomplishment. From the perspective of career and business, the first half of the week will be very auspicious and favourable for you. During this time, your valour will be high. You will succeed in giving your best through teamwork. Leadership qualities will improve.
People at the workplace will acknowledge your talent. Opponents will be defeated. Court cases etc. may be decided in your favour. Stuck money for people associated with business will be recovered unexpectedly. Chances of significant profit from a special plan will arise. This week, you will succeed in completing an important task with your business acumen and hard work. You will need to pay special attention this week to maintain better relationships.
Whether it is love life or married life, make sure to take out some moments for your partner from your busy life and maintain politeness in your speech and behaviour.
Remedy: Recite Shivaashtakam.
This week is going to prove much better and more auspicious for the natives of Leo compared to the past week. This week, your planned tasks will be completed on time and in the desired manner. You will achieve desired progress in career and business. With the expected support of luck, positive thoughts will increase within you. This week, you will succeed in resolving many complex issues with the strength of your intelligence and ability.
You will be active regarding future plans. During this time, you will receive support and cooperation from well-wishers and loved ones both at home and outside. Financially, this week will be favourable for you. This week, the tendency to plan before acting in financial matters will increase within you.
You may invest a large sum of money in your business or property. From a love relationship perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. Your love life will remain wonderful. You may receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Love relationships may turn into marriage. Married life will remain happy.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week is going to prove extremely wonderful for the natives of Virgo. Due to the support of good luck, you will find yourself living a luxurious life throughout the week. Your loved ones will be kind to you both at home and outside. Due to increased confidence and strong willpower, you will succeed in completing even the most difficult tasks this week. This will increase your honour and prestige.
This week will be completely favourable for you. You will gain significant profit in business. Plans for business expansion will start to materialise.
From a professional and job perspective, the latter half of the week will prove extremely auspicious for you. During this time, you will succeed in completing a particular task in the desired manner. Efforts made in the direction of employment and livelihood will be successful. You will be happy with the achievement of your goals and the smooth completion of tasks. From a relationship perspective, this week will be mixed. A problem related to your child may become a cause for your concern this week. Your love life will remain normal with sweet and sour banter.
Remedy: Recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha.
