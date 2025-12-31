Today’s Horoscope January 1, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's Horoscope New Year: Read today's horoscope for January 1, 2026, to know the future of zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces on the first day of the New Year 2026. Know today's daily horoscope from astrologer Mukesh Bhardwaj.
According to the horoscope for Aries on January 1, 2026, you will appear enthusiastic and cheerful today. You may be determined to change your behaviour and thinking. Work will proceed at a slow pace during the day. The day is likely to be spent in meetings and social calls. Expenses will need to be controlled.
Auspicious Colour: Yellow Colour
Lucky Number: 9
According to the horoscope for Taurus on January 1, 2026, you will meet all kinds of people, both good and bad, today. Your behaviour needs to be restrained. Avoid excessive enthusiasm. Friends will help in the efforts being made to stay ahead in competition. Resolutions may be fulfilled.
Auspicious Colour: Brown Colour
Lucky Number: 4
According to the horoscope for Gemini on January 1, 2026, you will experience everything with joy and love. New associations will bring changes in life. Decisions will need to be made with foresight. There may be some financial concerns. You should avoid taking risks.
Auspicious Colour: Dark Green Colour
Lucky Number: 6
According to the horoscope for Cancer on January 1, 2026, your work efficiency will increase. You will get opportunities to be joyful along with responsibilities. There is a possibility of increased involvement in the fields of entertainment and tourism. Business benefits may arise from old relationships.
Auspicious Colour: Golden Colour
Lucky Number: 8
According to the horoscope for Leo on January 1, 2026, you will appear emotionally fulfilled. Everyone's company will bring joy. Interest in tasks may be slightly reduced. The day is likely to be spent in entertainment and socialising. You may have to support family members.
Auspicious Colour: Grey Colour
Lucky Number: 7
According to the horoscope for Virgo on January 1, 2026, you may be a part of group events. You need to remove disappointment from your mind. Small goals can be achieved quickly. There are chances of benefiting from the stock market. Information needs to be assessed correctly.
Auspicious Colour: Peach Colour
Lucky Number: 3
You will succeed in creating a good balance between new and old teams. Your work will be appreciated. You will enjoy the day with a positive outlook. Money will be available. However, there will also be an انتظار for the completion of a special task.
Auspicious Colour: Bright White
Lucky Number: 2
According to the horoscope for Scorpio on January 1, 2026, you will succeed in creating a distinct identity in new relationships. You will benefit from past experiences. It will be a bit difficult to find time for business activities. Necessary tasks may start late. There will be a risk of falling behind in competition.
Auspicious Colour: Sky Blue Colour
Lucky Number: 5
According to the horoscope for Sagittarius on January 1, 2026, you will appear full of hope and faith. You may be a part of a special public event. You will get an opportunity to increase social interaction and showcase your talent. Unmarried individuals may receive good marriage proposals.
Auspicious Colour: Green Colour
Lucky Number: 3
According to the horoscope for Capricorn on January 1, 2026, you will engage in social activities selflessly. You will be pleased with the praise and respect received from people. You need to be cautious about your health. Savings may be spent on a luxurious lifestyle.
Auspicious Colour: Coffee Colour
Lucky Number: 8
According to the horoscope for Aquarius on January 1, 2026, you will work hard to gain control over systems. People associated with politics will get opportunities to expand their contacts. There are chances of fulfilling a special goal. Plans for purchasing a new vehicle may move forward.
Auspicious Colour: Copper Colour
Lucky Number: 7
According to the horoscope for Pisces on January 1, 2026, you will need to increase your work efficiency. There may be some stress at the workplace due to the negligence or slow progress of colleagues. It is a day to make new resolutions and move forward with foresight. Be mindful of children's health.
Auspicious Colour: Silver Colour
Lucky Number: 6
Big NewsView All
Horoscope
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending
Rashifal 2026