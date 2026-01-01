1 January 2026,

Thursday

Venus to Transit in January, Luck to Shine for These Zodiac Signs

In the month of January, Venus is going to enter the Capricorn zodiac sign. Let's find out which zodiac signs will benefit from this Venus transit.

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Venus (Image: Freepik)

Several planets are set to change their zodiac signs in the month of January. Venus is one of these planets that will transit this month. Currently, Venus is in Sagittarius, but on January 13, 2026, Venus will move out of Sagittarius and enter Capricorn. The transit of Venus into Capricorn will affect individuals of every zodiac sign. In Vedic astrology, Venus is considered the significator of wealth and prosperity. Those with a strong Venus in their horoscope achieve great success in life. Some zodiac signs will benefit greatly from the Venus transit. Let's find out which signs will gain.

These Zodiac Signs Will Benefit

Taurus
Individuals with Taurus sign can receive significant benefits from the Venus transit. During this period, your business will grow, and your wealth may increase. Your luck will be fully in your favour. Whatever you put your hand to, you are likely to achieve success. You will spend quality time with your spouse.

Cancer
The transit of Venus is proving to be very auspicious for Cancerians. If you have been suffering from an illness for a long time, you may find relief. Additionally, if any of your work is stalled, it may be completed soon. There are possibilities of going on a religious journey with family.

Virgo
For Virgo natives, Venus will transit into the fifth house of their horoscope. This transit may bring financial gains. Furthermore, your work efficiency will increase. You may receive new job opportunities. Those involved in business may also see profits during this period. You could be successful in accumulating wealth.

Libra
For Librans, Venus is going to transit into the fourth house of their horoscope. With Venus entering Capricorn, your income may increase. Along with this, new opportunities for work may come your way. Your health might improve. Your married life will also become more harmonious. You may get opportunities to start a new business.

