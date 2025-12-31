Sun’s Transit on Makar Sankranti: Wealth to Flow for These Four Zodiac Signs

Sun (Image: Freepik)
The first planetary transit of the Sun, the king of planets, in the new year 2026 will occur on January 14. On this day, the Sun will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, and in scriptures, Saturn is considered the son of the Sun. Therefore, astrologers believe that when the Sun enters Capricorn in the new year, people of four zodiac signs will benefit significantly. Let's find out which zodiac signs are considered lucky during this transit.
This transit of the Sun will bring sudden benefits to your career. Your hard work and results will be appreciated at the workplace. This period will be good for those preparing for government jobs or higher positions. Income-related matters will gradually improve. Your financial situation may become better than before.
Leo is currently under the influence of Saturn's Sade Sati (a difficult period). However, when the Sun enters Capricorn, Leo natives will benefit greatly. This transit will boost your confidence and strengthen your decision-making abilities. Business decisions may work in your favour. You might see a sudden increase in profits. Be very careful with financial transactions.
The Sun's entry into Capricorn may bring clarity to your financial matters. Long-pending projects or important tasks may regain momentum. There is a possibility of receiving support from senior officials or influential people. Be thoughtful and cautious with investments or financial transactions. Your dream of studying or living abroad may come true.
The first Sun transit of 2026 could prove to be stabilizing and directional for your life. You will be able to utilise your energy more effectively. You will stay focused on your goals and move towards greater success. Those looking for jobs may receive good news. This is a time for making practical decisions that can strengthen both your luck and confidence in the future.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrology, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. Before adopting any remedy, advice, or method, consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field.
