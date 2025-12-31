Sun’s Transit on Makar Sankranti: Wealth to Flow for These Four Zodiac Signs

The first planetary transit of the Sun, the king of planets, in the new year 2026 will occur on January 14. On this day, the Sun will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, and in scriptures, Saturn is considered the son of the Sun. Therefore, astrologers believe that when the Sun enters Capricorn in the new year, people of four zodiac signs will benefit significantly. Let's find out which zodiac signs are considered lucky during this transit.