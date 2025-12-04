Cancer Horoscope 2026: Avoid Major Investments in the New Year, Exercise Caution in Other Matters

From a health perspective, this year will be better than average. There will be no major problems in the initial months of the year, but caution will be necessary after December 5th due to the influence of Rahu-Ketu. With Jupiter in the twelfth house, problems related to the stomach, waist, knees, or thighs may arise. Due to Saturn's influence, there is a possibility of pain in the shoulders and chest. Special care should be taken while driving during this period.