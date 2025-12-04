4 December 2025,

Thursday

Astrology and Spirituality

Cancer Horoscope 2026: Avoid Major Investments in the New Year, Exercise Caution in Other Matters

The year 2026 will bring mixed but positive results for Cancer natives. Know how the year will be for you in 2026.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

kark Rashifal 2026

Cancer Horoscope 2026 (Image: AI)

Cancer Horoscope 2026: The Cancer Horoscope 2026 presents a detailed overview of the coming year for Cancer natives concerning health, education, career, business, love life, married life, and financial status. Based on planetary movements and transits, this year will bring a mix of average to positive results. Let's find out how the coming year will be for Cancer natives.

Health

From a health perspective, this year will be better than average. There will be no major problems in the initial months of the year, but caution will be necessary after December 5th due to the influence of Rahu-Ketu. With Jupiter in the twelfth house, problems related to the stomach, waist, knees, or thighs may arise. Due to Saturn's influence, there is a possibility of pain in the shoulders and chest. Special care should be taken while driving during this period.

Education

The year will be slightly better than average for education. Before June 2nd, with Jupiter in the twelfth house, students may face struggles, but this period will be beneficial for students studying abroad. From June to October, Jupiter's influence will bring success in studies. Students appearing for competitive exams will also benefit. After December 5th, with Ketu entering the second house, students studying at home may face concentration issues. Therefore, studying in a peaceful environment will be essential.

Business

2026 will be a mixed year for business. Saturn, residing in the house of fortune, will make you work hard but yield results slowly. Avoid any kind of investment in April when Mercury becomes debilitated. May to October is a good time for business plans. After December, Rahu-Ketu can bring financial instability, so avoid large investments.

Career

This year will be better in terms of job and career. With Jupiter in the first house from June to October, there are prospects for promotion, respect, and salary increments. After October, the financial situation will strengthen further. Due to Rahu-Ketu, avoid disputes in the office and stay away from gossip.

Financial Condition

Financially, this year will be strong. Blocked money may be recovered from January to June. There will also be profits in work related to foreign countries. After June, some expenses will increase, but income will remain stable. Due to Saturn's influence, savings may decrease, so controlling expenses is necessary.

Love Life

Love life will be good in 2026. Before June, it is an excellent time for love. There might be an increase in distance between June and October. After October, sweetness will return to relationships. Due to Saturn, stubbornness in some relationships can cause trouble.

Marriage

The first half of the year is very auspicious for marriage. There might be delays between June and October. Rahu-Ketu can bring misunderstandings in the relationship between husband and wife, but Jupiter will manage the problems.

Family

Family life will be full of ups and downs. Auspicious events may occur at home before June. After June, tension in the family may increase. Patience will be necessary to maintain domestic peace.

