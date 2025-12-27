Weekly Horoscope (December 28, 2025 to January 3, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
As the year 2025 bids farewell, the movement of planets in the cosmos is scripting a new chapter. This week, from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026, is extremely significant. During this period, powerful 'Rajyogas' like 'Lakshmi Narayan', 'Mangal Aditya', and 'Budhaditya' are converging in Sagittarius. According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, this ushering in of the new year will bring significant changes in the lives of people from Aries to Pisces. While the quadruple planetary conjunction will shower wealth and status upon some zodiac signs, others will need to be cautious about their health. Let's find out what your stars say during this period of change.
This week is going to be extremely auspicious for the natives of Aries. This week, Aries natives will receive support and cooperation from loved ones both at home and outside. In the workplace, with the help of your team, you will succeed in completing a major project ahead of time. Seniors will appreciate your work. If you are looking for employment, you may find your desired job this week.
This week is going to be very auspicious for those doing business in partnership. You will gain significant profits in business this week. In the middle of the week, you may get an opportunity to work with an influential person. If you are associated with politics or social service, your popularity and influence will increase among people this week. By the end of the week, there are chances of attaining a high position.
From a relationship perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you. Love relationships will deepen. You will receive special support from the maternal side. In the latter half of the week, you may get an opportunity to participate in a religious event at home or visit a religious place. Married life will remain normal.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa daily.
For Taurus natives, this week will be mixed. This week, you will have to control your speech and behaviour and interact with people politely. Salaried individuals will be busy with work right from the beginning of the week. You will not receive the expected cooperation from seniors and juniors in the workplace. During this time, you should avoid trusting others and getting into arguments at work.
This week, you may have to resort to some clever tactics to complete your pending tasks. In the middle of the week, disputes related to land, property, or ancestral property can become a major cause of your trouble. During this time, you may have to go to court to resolve such matters.
This week, students may lose interest in their studies. Efforts towards higher education may face obstacles. Taurus natives may have to face criticism or opposition from loved ones regarding an issue this week. You may be quite worried about personal relationships this week.
Taurus natives need to proceed with caution in love relationships. To maintain a happy married life, value your life partner's feelings.
Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa.
For Gemini natives, this week is going to be extremely auspicious. This week, you will work towards advancing your career and business. Your hard work and efforts will pay off this week, and even impossible tasks will be completed easily and on time.
In the first half of the week, there are chances of long-distance travel. The journey will be pleasant and prove to be beneficial for expanding new relationships. This is a very auspicious time for those preparing for exams and competitions. During this period, students may receive some long-awaited good news. Obstacles in pursuing higher education may be removed. If you are in marketing or a target-oriented job, you will achieve your goals ahead of time this week. In the latter half of the week, there is a possibility of a major business deal.
From a relationship perspective, the entire week will be favourable for you. Love and harmony will prevail among family members. Love relationships will deepen. Married life will be happy. You will receive special support and respect from your in-laws.
Remedy: Serve Tulsi ji daily.
For Cancer natives, this week can be extremely hectic. This week, a sudden burden of great responsibility may fall upon you. Besides personal life, there will be an excess of work in the workplace, and you will receive relatively less cooperation and support from seniors and juniors.
Cancer natives must avoid making decisions driven by emotions this week. If you are considering changing jobs, you will have to make decisions with your mind rather than your heart during this period. Be patient in adverse times and do not let your speech and behaviour deteriorate under any circumstances. If you are running a business in partnership, settle your financial accounts and move forward, and do not make the mistake of blindly trusting anyone.
The latter half of the week may be a bit challenging for salaried individuals. Avoid any negligence or mistakes in your work during this period, otherwise, you may face your boss's anger. Misunderstandings can arise in love relationships. In such a situation, resort to dialogue instead of conflict.
Remedy: Recite Rudrashtakam.
For Leo natives, luck appears to be smiling upon them this week. This week, you will succeed in finding solutions to all life's problems with your intelligence and wisdom. The entire week will be favourable for salaried individuals. Your work will be appreciated in the workplace. You will receive the expected cooperation and support from seniors and juniors.
You may be given a major responsibility in the workplace. Your respect and honour will increase due to an increase in position and status. During this period, you will get desired profits in business. Your daily income and market reputation will increase. There will be possibilities of establishing new partnerships. Importantly, this partnership will prove profitable for you.
In the latter half of the week, you will have to take special care of your health and diet. Do not be negligent if an old illness resurfaces or if you contract a seasonal illness during this period. If your love partner has been upset with you for some time, the misunderstandings between you will be resolved this week. Leo natives will receive special support and cooperation from their father this week.
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu daily.
This week is going to be extremely auspicious and profitable for Virgo natives. Whatever you put your hand to this week, you will achieve success. If you have been looking for better employment for a long time or if you were striving for a big deal or contract, your wish may be fulfilled this week. A friend will prove very helpful in fulfilling this desire. Also, the popularity of currently employed individuals will increase in the workplace. Both seniors and juniors will be pleased with your work and behaviour.
In the middle of the week, you may take a major decision to resolve a domestic issue. However, while doing so, you must respect the advice of your elders and well-wishers, otherwise, things may go from bad to worse.
In the latter half of the week, the arrival of a dear family member will bring an atmosphere of joy to the home. During this period, you will get opportunities to spend happy times with family members. From a love relationship perspective, this week is completely favourable for you. Love and harmony will be maintained with your love partner.
Remedy: Offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha and worship him daily.
