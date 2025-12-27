Weekly Horoscope (December 28, 2025 to January 3, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

As the year 2025 bids farewell, the movement of planets in the cosmos is scripting a new chapter. This week, from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026, is extremely significant. During this period, powerful 'Rajyogas' like 'Lakshmi Narayan', 'Mangal Aditya', and 'Budhaditya' are converging in Sagittarius. According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, this ushering in of the new year will bring significant changes in the lives of people from Aries to Pisces. While the quadruple planetary conjunction will shower wealth and status upon some zodiac signs, others will need to be cautious about their health. Let's find out what your stars say during this period of change.