Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 28, 2025 for All the Zodiac Signs

Sunday's Tarot Horoscope brings good luck for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Today, the Sun will be in Sagittarius, and the Moon will be in Pisces. Today is the start of Shakambhari Utsav and Masik Durgashtami. Know the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries individuals will be ahead in office politics today. Be vigilant about your rights. The financial situation will be good. You will benefit from a promotion. Others' work will also be completed. Being aware of your rights will be beneficial for you. Enjoy a financially strong position at this time.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus individuals will get an opportunity to showcase their talent. A change of location may occur. The time is good for property deals. Ignore minor issues. You may have to sacrifice rest for work. Be prepared for new opportunities, but make big decisions thoughtfully.
Tarot cards indicate that Gemini individuals will make some big plans related to work today. However, leadership ability is essential to complete them. Give clear instructions, only then will the work be done. You may have to take responsibility in the absence of superiors. Focus on your leadership skills to implement your plans.
Tarot cards suggest that today is an excellent day for Cancer individuals. You will receive a lot of respect and honour today. You will leave your work to help others. Your creativity will be beneficial in financial matters. Helping others will bring you satisfaction. Earn financial benefits by using your creativity.
According to Tarot cards, Leo individuals will work hard to make their mark today. The workload will increase due to good work. Be careful with money matters. You may spend a lot on enhancing your personality. You will get the fruits of your hard work, but keep expenses under control.
According to Tarot card calculations, Virgo individuals will gather necessary information to deal with difficulties. Hard work will pay off. Even a small investment can yield big profits. People's expectations will be high, and fulfilling them may increase expenses. Continue your hard work, success will come. However, try to balance others' expectations.
Tarot cards indicate that Libra individuals may get progress today. New avenues for earning money will open up with good planning. You may get new responsibilities. Working thoughtfully will be beneficial. Face new challenges by utilising your skills.
According to Tarot card calculations, Scorpio individuals will seek advice from elders to fulfil their needs and start new work. Do not worry too much. Do not panic, as good times will come soon. Be patient and wait for the right time. Make wise decisions.
Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius individuals should not blindly trust others' decisions today. Difficulties may arise in government work, so keep your documents updated. Avoid wrongdoings. A little greed can lead to big trouble. Work with caution and honesty.
According to Tarot card calculations, Capricorn individuals will try to expand their business today. You may offer new deals to customers. The day is good for financial matters. Try to avoid lending and borrowing today. Take advantage of new opportunities, but proceed with caution.
According to Tarot cards, Aquarius individuals will do tasks under pressure from superiors today that they do not like. The day is good for businessmen. There will be good profits. Even risky tasks may yield benefits. However, do not take excessive risks.
According to Tarot card calculations, Pisces individuals will perform well as leaders today. You can resolve issues from old projects and start anew. The financial situation will strengthen. You will be able to repay old debts. Utilise your full potential and achieve success.
