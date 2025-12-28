January 2026 Monthly Horoscope from Aries to Virgo

The new year 2026 brings with it new hopes and new challenges. The changing positions of the planets have a profound impact on our lives. The beginning of January will prove to be a 'golden period' for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Leo zodiac signs, while some will need to exercise extra caution on the career and health fronts. In this detailed horoscope, we will analyse the future of natives from Aries to Virgo. Whether it's about a promotion at work or the fear of a business slowdown, here you will find solutions and astrological remedies for all your problems. Let's find out from astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas what the stars have in store for your fortune in January 2026.