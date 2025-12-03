Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Date, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

The festival of Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated in the month of December. On this day, Mother Annapurna is worshipped. On this day, special types of dishes are offered to the Mother. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Annapurna Jayanti 2025 (Image: Pintrest)

Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated in the month of December. On this day, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped. Special dishes are offered to the Goddess on this day. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is.

Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Goddess Annapurna is considered a form of Goddess Parvati. She is worshipped as the goddess who provides food. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Annapurna ensures that devotees never face a shortage of food. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Annapurna. On this day, the Goddess is worshipped with full rituals. Special offerings are made to the Goddess on Annapurna Jayanti. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. Goddess Annapurna incarnated to alleviate the problem of food scarcity on Earth. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is this year.

Annapurna Jayanti 2025 Date

Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Margashirsha Purnima. This year, the tithi will begin on December 4th at 4:37 AM and will conclude on December 5th at 4:43 AM. Therefore, according to the Panchang, the Purnima tithi will fall on December 4th. Annapurna Jayanti will also be celebrated on this day.

Annapurna Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • On the day of Annapurna Jayanti, take a bath in the morning and take a vow for the fast.
  • After that, establish the idol of Goddess Annapurna on a clean chowki (low stool).
  • Then, offer red clothes and red flowers to the Goddess and apply sandalwood.
  • On this day, rice kheer should be offered to Goddess Annapurna.
  • Finally, recite the Chalisa of the Goddess and perform the Aarti.

Significance of Annapurna Jayanti

Annapurna Jayanti holds great significance in Hinduism. Goddess Annapurna is considered the sustainer of the world. Those who are blessed by Goddess Annapurna never face a shortage of food or wealth. Their stores always remain full. Goddess Annapurna is described as a form of Goddess Parvati. On the special occasion of Annapurna Jayanti, special prayers and worship of the Goddess are performed. On this day, after thoroughly cleaning the kitchen and worshipping the stove, food should be cooked.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 12:42 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Date, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Virgo Horoscope 2026: Stay Cautious About Health in the New Year, Success Will Come in This Area

कन्या राशिफल 2026
Astrology and Spirituality

Keep These Lucky Charms According to Your Date of Birth, Your Life Can Change in 2026

Astrology and Spirituality

Numerology: Number 2 are Influenced by the Moon, Know Their Characteristics

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 2 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Baba Vanga’s 2026 Forecast: The Six Most Frightening Predictions

Baba Vanga
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.