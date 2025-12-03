Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Date, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Goddess Annapurna is considered a form of Goddess Parvati. She is worshipped as the goddess who provides food. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Annapurna ensures that devotees never face a shortage of food. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Annapurna. On this day, the Goddess is worshipped with full rituals. Special offerings are made to the Goddess on Annapurna Jayanti. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. Goddess Annapurna incarnated to alleviate the problem of food scarcity on Earth. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is this year.