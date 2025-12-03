Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Date, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Annapurna Jayanti 2025 (Image: Pintrest)
Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated in the month of December. On this day, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped. Special dishes are offered to the Goddess on this day. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is.
Annapurna Jayanti 2025: Goddess Annapurna is considered a form of Goddess Parvati. She is worshipped as the goddess who provides food. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Annapurna ensures that devotees never face a shortage of food. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Annapurna. On this day, the Goddess is worshipped with full rituals. Special offerings are made to the Goddess on Annapurna Jayanti. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. Goddess Annapurna incarnated to alleviate the problem of food scarcity on Earth. Let's find out when Annapurna Jayanti is this year.
Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Margashirsha Purnima. This year, the tithi will begin on December 4th at 4:37 AM and will conclude on December 5th at 4:43 AM. Therefore, according to the Panchang, the Purnima tithi will fall on December 4th. Annapurna Jayanti will also be celebrated on this day.
Annapurna Jayanti holds great significance in Hinduism. Goddess Annapurna is considered the sustainer of the world. Those who are blessed by Goddess Annapurna never face a shortage of food or wealth. Their stores always remain full. Goddess Annapurna is described as a form of Goddess Parvati. On the special occasion of Annapurna Jayanti, special prayers and worship of the Goddess are performed. On this day, after thoroughly cleaning the kitchen and worshipping the stove, food should be cooked.
