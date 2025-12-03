Feng Shui Tips: Keep These Items on Your Office Table for Immense Success

Feng Shui Tips (Image: Freepik)
Feng Shui Tips: According to Feng Shui, placing certain items on your office table is considered very auspicious. If you keep these items, you will achieve immense success in your workplace. Let's find out which items we should keep on our office table according to Feng Shui tips.
Just as Vastu Shastra is important in Hinduism, the Feng Shui discipline is highly regarded in China. Feng Shui works similarly to Vastu. Feng Shui outlines many remedies and rules. If we arrange things in our home or office according to Feng Shui, we can experience exponential growth. This discipline explains which items are auspicious to keep on an office table and which are inauspicious. Feng Shui advises placing certain specific items in the workplace. Let's learn about these items.
Crystal Globe
According to Feng Shui, placing a crystal globe on your office desk is very auspicious. Keeping it on the table enhances your focus on work and opens doors to career advancement. Placing it in the north-east direction of the office increases work efficiency and also opens avenues for new opportunities.
Money Plant
You can also keep a money plant on your office table. Keeping it will bring growth to your career. Additionally, this plant keeps you away from negative energy. Placing it on your desk increases the chances of your promotion.
Running Horse
If you keep a running horse near your seat, it enhances your work. You will achieve desired success in business. Keeping it brings enthusiasm to your work. It is also considered a symbol of progress.
Pyramid
In Feng Shui, the pyramid is considered an energy centre. Keeping a pyramid adorned with gems energises your work and maintains positivity around you. It is auspicious to place it in the central direction of the office. Placing it on the office table brings creativity to your work.
Laughing Buddha
The Laughing Buddha is quite famous in Feng Shui. People consider it a symbol of progress. It is advised to keep the Laughing Buddha in both homes and offices. If we place it in our workspace, our work increases. Along with this, our income also grows. Furthermore, keeping it on your desk reduces stress.
