Horoscope Prediction 2026: How Your Relationships Will Be According to Zodiac Signs in 2026

The new year always arrives with new hopes, especially concerning relationships. In life's difficult phases, our relationships become our biggest support. When relationships are strong, even tough times seem manageable, but when cracks appear in these very relationships, the direction of life changes entirely. At the beginning of 2026, people will wish for old misunderstandings to resolve, for sweetness to return to relationships, and for life to move forward with love and joy. This raises the question: how will the year 2026 be in terms of relationships, marriage, and children?
According to numerology, the total for 2026 comes to 1, whose ruling planet is the Sun. The Sun is not considered a favourable planet for relationships. It increases ego, dominance, and the tendency towards separation. This is why, in 2026, many people might face situations of conflict, distance, and separation in their relationships.
On the other hand, Jupiter, the planet that protects relationships, will also be in an aggressive state in 2026. Affecting Gemini, Cancer, and Leo signs, Jupiter will repeatedly change its position throughout the year. The direct impact of this will be a weakened ability to mend broken relationships.
Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, who are currently experiencing the effects of Sade Sati and Dhaiya, will need to exercise special caution in matters of relationships. Any hasty decision made this year could create significant problems in married or family life.
The prospects for marriage in 2026 will be limited. The combustion of Venus at the beginning of the year and Jupiter's position in Leo at the end of the year may cause obstacles in weddings. For some zodiac signs, the middle of the year will be better for marriage and conceiving children, while many may have to wait.
This year calls for proceeding with wisdom rather than being swayed by emotions. Controlling anger, ego, and speech will be extremely important. Those with aggressive or overly dominant personalities are more likely to face crises in their relationships.
