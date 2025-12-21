21 December 2025,

Sunday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope December 22, 2025 for All the Zodiac Signs

Today, the transit of the Moon in Capricorn and the grace of Mahadev will brighten the luck of which zodiac signs? Know the condition of Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Today's Tarot Horoscope 22 December (Image: Patrika)

Today is Monday, December 22, 2025, the 17th day of the month of Paush. This day is special from a spiritual and astrological perspective as the Sun is in Sagittarius, while the Moon will move from Sagittarius to Capricorn. Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva, symbolising peace of mind and the destruction of obstacles. Through Tarot cards, from 'The Emperor' to 'The Moon', indications for individuals from Aries to Pisces are pointing towards significant changes in career, financial status, and relationships. Let's find out in detail from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what today's cards say about your future.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives are likely to benefit from financial transactions. Family support will increase. Today, all your tasks will be completed with ease. The time is very favourable from a financial perspective. Therefore, remain stress-free in these matters.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives might be a little worried today. However, the planetary positions today will bring you favourable results. The time is excellent for matters of wealth, property, and love. However, your inclination towards material possessions will be higher today.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Gemini natives' expenses may increase significantly. There is also a possibility of taking loans. The time is profitable for those involved in import-export. However, today's day may bring adverse results in financial matters.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that today is very favourable for Cancer natives to complete business tasks. You will receive respect and honour from all quarters in your professional life. There is a possibility of financial gains today. Your mind will be happy with the fulfilment of an old, suppressed wish.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that the day can be considered favourable for the professional success of Leo natives. Your technical skills will improve today. Also, new experiments will bring success today. Those looking for jobs will benefit.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, today is a good day for Virgo natives to bring about a change in their thinking. You will abandon old ways of thinking and try new experiments. Your successful experiments will create an atmosphere of joy. The time is favourable for earning.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Libra natives will have a passion for knowing others' secrets today. Try to understand the root of the problem. Those involved in production work have good prospects for profit. However, a sudden major expense may arise today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Scorpio natives may face obstacles in partnership-related work. You will earn today, but your expenses will be quite high. There is a possibility of borrowing money for business investment.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that laziness will dominate Sagittarius natives today. Avoid giving unsolicited advice to people. There are good prospects for gains for employed individuals. This is because your relationship with your superiors will also strengthen today. Be a little cautious about your health as well.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives' focus will be on finding solutions to problems. The desire for knowledge acquisition will increase. Those seeking professional change will get opportunities for change.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will focus on essential research for purchasing a new vehicle. If you make any deal related to land or property, it will be profitable for you. The day is favourable in terms of earnings. There is also a possibility of taking a loan. Expenses will be high.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Pisces natives' artistic thinking will increase. Also, there is a good possibility of sudden success today. If you have any paperwork, it might get delayed for some time. The day will be very favourable in financial matters.

Updated on:

21 Dec 2025 05:40 pm

Published on:

21 Dec 2025 05:39 pm

Astrology and Spirituality / Today's Tarot Horoscope December 22, 2025 for All the Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

