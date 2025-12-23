Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope 2026: Exercise Caution in Investments, Income to Rise and Major Success in Second Half of the Year

Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma stated that you will need to pay special attention to your business this year. Your card indicates that some challenges may arise in business. In such a situation, you will need to focus on it. If you do not pay attention, your financial condition may experience fluctuations. If you wish to try your luck in the stock market or betting, you will need to seek advice from an informed person before proceeding, otherwise, you may face trouble. Your card also indicates that your investment amount may get stuck in the new year. There will be expenses in the first phase of the year. During this time, there are also possibilities of auspicious ceremonies or foreign travel. Expenses may also occur for medical treatments, etc. However, in the second phase of the year, your income will increase, which may lead to an improvement in your financial condition. Better coordination will be observed in relationships, and understanding will also improve. Due to better mutual coordination, you will understand each other's problems. The second half of this year will be better for you. You will get more opportunities to spend time with your partner. There are also chances of marriage this year. Married couples may be blessed with children this year, bringing happiness to their homes.