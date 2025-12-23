Today’s Horoscope, December 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Image: Patrika
December 24, 2025, Wednesday, is a very special day from a spiritual and astrological perspective. Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Paush Maas, which is celebrated as Vigneshwar Chaturthi. On this day, the Moon will move from Capricorn to Aquarius, while the Sun will remain in Sagittarius. Today is the best day to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. According to Tarot card calculations, today the doors of wealth will open for some zodiac signs, while some will need to be cautious of their enemies. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma what the stars and cards indicate for your zodiac sign today.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives will be focused on accumulating as much wealth and property as possible. A maternal figure will be helpful in acquiring wealth today. People of this sign should try not to make any decisions impulsively today.
According to Tarot card calculations, Taurus natives will have clarity of thought today. You will succeed in winning people's hearts with the power of your thoughts. You might be a bit emotional today, which will help you leave an impact through emotional communication. All efforts to earn money by following the path of truth will be successful.
Tarot card calculations suggest that today will be quite challenging for Gemini natives. You may face several problems one after another in your workplace. You will have to work very hard to achieve your goals. Efforts to increase wealth and prosperity by using better investment methods will be successful.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be very good for Cancer natives. Your honour and respect will increase. You will also get special opportunities for profit with the help of social connections. Your enemies might try to harm you, but they will not succeed. You are advised to continue with your work.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will receive special opportunities in the field of employment today. You will also succeed in making an impact through your technical skills. Foreign contacts will be helpful in improving your trade and business.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Virgo natives are likely to receive training or specific information related to work from their senior officials. You will also receive full support from luck for financial gains. You will try something new, deviating from old work methods.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Libra natives will experience an unknown fear about something today. Negative thoughts related to business and trade will persist. Try to understand your work deeply by letting go of negativity. You will also get many good opportunities for profit today; do not let them slip away.
According to Tarot card calculations, Scorpio natives will have a continuous flow of thoughts today. The day is very good for business. Luck will be completely in your favour. Keep your mind stable and focus on your work.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Sagittarius natives need to be a little cautious of their enemies today. Your enemies might trouble you. Try not to let emotions overpower you today. If you maintain self-control today, you will overcome many of your difficulties. You may have to spend some money on your health today.
Tarot cards suggest that Capricorn natives will succeed in brightening their careers with the help of their thoughts today. Foreign relations will strengthen with the help of your children. If you wish to make any financial decisions, today is a good day for you. Some people of this sign might spend some money on clothes and jewellery shopping.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aquarius natives may face competition today. Your rivals will also praise you today. There is a possibility of purchasing necessary items to make your office more comfortable. The day will be good in terms of earnings. Your luck will increase.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will focus on creating new plans and executing them effectively today. There will be creativity in your work. Close associates will be helpful in your endeavours. Your current efforts will be successful in terms of earnings.
