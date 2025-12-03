Tarot Horoscope 4 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today, Thursday, 4 December 2025, is the Purnima (full moon) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today is an auspicious occasion with a confluence of Dattatreya Jayanti, Annapurna Jayanti, Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti, Karthigai Deepam, and Margashirsha Purnima. According to astrological calculations, the Sun will be in Scorpio and the Moon will be in Taurus. On this special day, what do the tarot cards indicate? Aries natives will benefit from the experience of fatherly figures, while Taurus and Leo natives will succeed in finding solutions to their problems. Gemini natives will have to be prepared for change, while Aquarius natives should try to stay away from negative thoughts. Let's find out the detailed horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs today and what's special for you, from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma.