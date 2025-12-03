Tarot Horoscope 4 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Image: Patrika
Today, Thursday, 4 December 2025, is the Purnima (full moon) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today is an auspicious occasion with a confluence of Dattatreya Jayanti, Annapurna Jayanti, Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti, Karthigai Deepam, and Margashirsha Purnima. According to astrological calculations, the Sun will be in Scorpio and the Moon will be in Taurus. On this special day, what do the tarot cards indicate? Aries natives will benefit from the experience of fatherly figures, while Taurus and Leo natives will succeed in finding solutions to their problems. Gemini natives will have to be prepared for change, while Aquarius natives should try to stay away from negative thoughts. Let's find out the detailed horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs today and what's special for you, from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives will benefit from the experiences of fatherly figures in their work today. There will be busyness related to the promotion and expansion of business and trade. Your day looks quite good in financial matters today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives whose work is related to research and commissions will receive good profits today. Opportunities to understand important aspects from senior officials will be available. Those associated with education are likely to achieve a higher position.
According to tarot card calculations, Gemini natives are going through a period of change. There is also a possibility of a change in work. Proceed with planning carefully after thinking thoroughly about new work. You may have to depend on accumulated savings for expenses.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the day will be good for the business and trade of Cancer natives. There will be plenty of energy, and you will be successful in carrying out your tasks very well. A practical approach will lead to success. You may go on a journey today.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will be successful in finding solutions to important problems. All difficulties in the implementation of plans will be overcome with the cooperation of subordinate staff. You will be pleased with the results obtained as per your wishes.
According to tarot cards, Virgo natives will make realistic plans today, for which they will receive appreciation from senior officials. It will be a profitable day for those in the business of children's goods. You will try to work collaboratively with everyone.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Libra natives should try to resolve their difficulties with wisdom. Engaging in futile arguments will increase your troubles. Enemies may try to trap you in political manoeuvring.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Scorpio natives may have to undertake several journeys to complete their work on time. Try to complete your work by following the path of truth. You will spend more time than necessary on social media. The day will be good in terms of earnings.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Sagittarius natives will achieve victory in competition today. Due to your passion for work, you will easily achieve your set goals. Long-pending tasks will be completed today through your efforts.
According to tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives will be quite satisfied today. You will also be proud of your achievements today. It is an excellent day to start planning for a new task after completing one. Expenses will be high. The day is good for earnings.
According to tarot card calculations, Aquarius natives will regret their work being overlooked. Remove negative thoughts from your mind. Spirituality will bring peace to your mind. Decisions may be wrong due to mental restlessness.
Tarot card calculations suggest that sensitivity will increase in the minds of Pisces natives today. It will be better for you if you focus on your work rather than paying too much attention to others' words. Practical decisions will prove helpful in career advancement.
