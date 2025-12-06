Sagittarius Horoscope 2026: Health, Career, Love, and Marriage – Know the Full Prediction for the New Year

In 2026, Sagittarius natives will need to pay special attention to their health. Saturn will remain in the fourth house throughout the year, which could affect your mind, body, and energy levels. You might experience stress, fatigue, or chest-related issues. The good news is that Jupiter's positive aspect will largely keep your health balanced until June 2. However, from June 2 to October 31, Jupiter's transit into the eighth house is considered a weak period for health. During this time, yoga, meditation, and regular exercise will be extremely important. After October 31, your health will start improving again. Overall, if you are cautious, problems will not escalate significantly.