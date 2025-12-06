6 December 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Capricorn Horoscope 2026: Exercise Caution in Finance and Family Matters, Know How the New Year Will Be for You

The year 2026 will be largely positive for Capricorn natives in terms of health, career, and love life. However, caution will be needed in the areas of finance and family. Between June and October, there are strong chances of success in many matters.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

मकर राशिफल 2026

Capricorn Horoscope (Image: AI)

Capricorn Horoscope 2026: The year 2026 will bring mixed but mostly positive results for Capricorn natives. This horoscope, based entirely on Vedic astrology, provides information on important aspects related to your career, business, health, education, finances, love life, and marriage. Based on planetary positions, it also suggests remedies to be adopted during difficult times.

Health

This year will be quite good for Capricorns in terms of health. Saturn, the ruling planet of Capricorn, will remain in the third house throughout the year—a position considered to enhance strength and immunity. However, Jupiter will be in the sixth house until June 2, which may cause minor issues related to the stomach, waist, or digestion.

From June 2 to October 31, Jupiter will be in the seventh house, leading to improved health and relief from old problems. After October 31, Jupiter will be weak, and from December 5, Rahu will enter the first house, necessitating some caution. Overall, except for a few months, the year will be good for health.

Education

Students of the Capricorn zodiac sign will receive better-than-average results. Mars, the lord of the fourth house, will give good academic results, and it will also be supported by Venus, the lord of the fifth house. However, Saturn's aspect on the fifth house may sometimes distract concentration.

The period from June 2 to October 31 will be very auspicious for education, competitive exams, and higher studies. After October 31, students pursuing research will benefit, but general students may get average results. After December 5, minor health issues might affect studies.

Business

For Capricorns involved in business, this year will be one of progress and stability. Venus, the lord of the tenth house, will be supportive, and Saturn will ensure the rewards for hard work. From June 2 to October 31, Jupiter will increase the possibilities of business strengthening, expansion, new partnerships, and large projects.

However, caution will be needed after October 31, and due to the influence of Rahu-Ketu throughout the year, risky investments should be avoided.

Career

This year will be very auspicious for salaried individuals. Saturn will ensure appropriate rewards for continuous hard work. People in fields such as management, law, education, and finance will particularly benefit.

Between June and October, there are chances of promotion or recognition. Avoid taking unnecessary risks after October 31.

Finance

The flow of income will remain stable throughout the year, but savings will be affected by Rahu, which will be in the second house until December 5. Avoid risky investments and putting money into unfamiliar areas.

Love and Marriage

Love life will be quite good if it is based on honesty and truth. Saturn will protect true love, but difficulties will arise in superficial relationships.

The period from June to October is extremely auspicious for marriage. Relationships for married individuals will remain sweet, and old problems will be resolved.

Family Life

With Rahu in the second house, there may be occasional tension or misunderstandings in the family. Domestic life will remain stable if situations are handled with patience and clarity. There are also possibilities of resolution in property-related matters.

06 Dec 2025 12:33 pm

