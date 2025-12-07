7 December 2025,

Sunday

Religion and Spirituality

New Year 2026: A Rare Calendar Anomaly – Know the Secret Behind the 13-Month Year and 60-Day Month

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a very special coincidence in many ways. This year will have not 12, but 13 months.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Adhik Maas 2026: The year 2026 is set to be special in many ways. The biggest coincidence is that this year will have not 12, but 13 months. This means an additional lunar month will be added to Vikram Samvat 2083. Due to this, Adhik Maas will occur in the month of Jyeshtha. This rare situation will extend the Jyeshtha period to approximately 60 days, making the year 2026 a 13-month year. This phenomenon occurs due to the difference between lunar and solar calculations. Religiously, this month holds special significance. If one makes minor mistakes during this month, their entire year could be difficult. Therefore, we bring you some remedies that, if followed, can help you lead a year of happiness and peace.

Adhik Maas Bestows Auspiciousness and Energy

In Hindu culture, Adhik Maas is considered a highly auspicious month, brimming with spiritual energy. It is believed that performing spiritual practices, prayers, fasts, and charity correctly during this month can help one achieve even the unthought-of.

When is Adhik Maas 2026?

According to the calendar, the month of Jyeshtha in the year 2026 will begin on May 22 and conclude on June 29, 2026. The Adhik Maas will commence on May 17, 2026, and end on June 15, 2026. When a month's duration appears twice in the calendar, it is called Purushottam Maas or Adhik Maas.

Why is Adhik Maas Added?

Adhik Maas is added to balance the difference between lunar and solar calculations. Approximately every 32 months, an extra period of 16 days and some hours accumulates, equalling a full month. In Sanatan Dharma, this extra period is referred to as Adhik Maas. It is also called Jyeshtha Maas.

Why Does Adhik Maas Occur?

The duration of the lunar calendar and the solar year are not the same. The moon's monthly cycle is slightly shorter than the sun's cycle, causing an annual difference of about 11 days to accumulate. In approximately 32 months and 16 days, this difference becomes equivalent to a full month. To balance this extra period, an additional month is added to the calendar, which is called Adhik Maas.

What Should Not Be Done During Adhik Maas?

According to scriptures, during Adhik Maas, one should strictly avoid wasting water, sleeping during the day, anger, and quarrels. Furthermore, consumption of brinjal, garlic, mustard seeds, spicy food, non-vegetarian food, and alcohol is strictly prohibited. Marriages of grown children and the commencement of new house construction should also be avoided. Essentially, this month is dedicated to restraint, charity, and self-purification. In this context, it is advised to avoid excessive heat and Vata dosha during Adhik Maas.

What Should Be Done During Adhik Maas?

During Adhik Maas, acts such as donating water, setting up water stations, arranging water for animals and birds, and worshipping Tulsi and the Sun God are highly beneficial. Observing fasts like Nirjala Ekadashi, Ganga Dussehra, and Vat Savitri is also considered auspicious. One can earn merit by eating one meal a day and donating sesame seeds. This brings the grace of Lord Vishnu and bestows peace and happiness.

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / New Year 2026: A Rare Calendar Anomaly – Know the Secret Behind the 13-Month Year and 60-Day Month

