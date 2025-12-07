New Year 2026: A Rare Calendar Anomaly – Know the Secret Behind the 13-Month Year and 60-Day Month

Adhik Maas 2026: The year 2026 is set to be special in many ways. The biggest coincidence is that this year will have not 12, but 13 months. This means an additional lunar month will be added to Vikram Samvat 2083. Due to this, Adhik Maas will occur in the month of Jyeshtha. This rare situation will extend the Jyeshtha period to approximately 60 days, making the year 2026 a 13-month year. This phenomenon occurs due to the difference between lunar and solar calculations. Religiously, this month holds special significance. If one makes minor mistakes during this month, their entire year could be difficult. Therefore, we bring you some remedies that, if followed, can help you lead a year of happiness and peace.