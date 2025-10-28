Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Five Divine Remedies for Prosperity and Wealth

With Dev Uthani Ekadashi, all auspicious and celebratory activities begin. Let's learn about five remedies to be performed on this day, which can bring happiness and prosperity to home and life.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025 date, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025, Dev Uthani Ekadashi remedies,

Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Image: AI)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: In Sanatan Dharma, Devuthani Ekadashi holds special significance. This holy day falls on the Shukla Ekadashi of the Kartik month and is known as Devuthani. According to belief, Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long yogic slumber on this day, marking the commencement of all auspicious and celebratory activities. Tulsi Vivah is performed on this occasion. It will be celebrated on November 2. Therefore, let's explore five remedies to be performed on this day that can bring happiness and prosperity to your home and life.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: Perform These Special Remedies on Devuthani Ekadashi

Significance of Lighting a Lamp at the Main Entrance of the House

On the night of Devuthani Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu awakens from his slumber, lighting lamps of cow's ghee on both sides of the main entrance of the house to welcome him is considered extremely auspicious. Doing so invites positive energy into the home, dispels negativity, and maintains peace and happiness within the family.

Offering Lamps Under the Peepal Tree

On this night, a lamp should be lit under the Peepal tree, and seven circumambulations should be performed. Lord Vishnu himself is believed to reside in the Peepal tree. This remedy removes financial difficulties from your life and opens up new avenues for wealth.

The Merit of Lighting a Lamp in the Kitchen

Lighting a lamp in the kitchen on the night of Devuthani is a symbol of receiving the grace of Goddess Annapurna. This area is considered the heart of the home, and lighting a lamp here ensures that there is never a shortage of food and wealth in the house.

Offer a Red Chunri

Mother Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi. In the evening, light five lamps near the Tulsi plant and offer a red chunri (a traditional Indian scarf) to Mother Tulsi. It is also highly auspicious on this day to tie 11 knots in a yellow thread around the Tulsi plant. This brings happiness and peace to married life, and the grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi remains constant.

Offer Tulsi Leaves to Lord Vishnu

On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Tulsi leaves hold special importance in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Offering five Tulsi leaves to the deity fulfills desires and increases wealth and prosperity in life.

What Not to Do on Devuthani Ekadashi

  • Abstain from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and garlic and onions.
  • Do not indulge in anger, arguments, or use harsh words.
  • Lying or disrespecting anyone is considered extremely inauspicious.

