Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Five Divine Remedies for Prosperity and Wealth

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: In Sanatan Dharma, Devuthani Ekadashi holds special significance. This holy day falls on the Shukla Ekadashi of the Kartik month and is known as Devuthani. According to belief, Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long yogic slumber on this day, marking the commencement of all auspicious and celebratory activities. Tulsi Vivah is performed on this occasion. It will be celebrated on November 2. Therefore, let's explore five remedies to be performed on this day that can bring happiness and prosperity to your home and life.