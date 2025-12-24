New Year 2026: 6 Tips for Career Advancement and Good Luck

Career growth 2026 (PC: GEMINI GENERATED)
2026 Career Horoscope: The new year 2026 may bring significant changes for many in terms of their careers. Everyone desires career advancement, promotions, increased income, and job stability. According to astrology, the root number for the year 2026 is 1, whose ruling planet is considered to be the Sun. The Sun symbolises self-confidence, leadership ability, and success. In such a scenario, if certain astrological remedies are followed regularly, rapid career progress is possible.
In numerology, the total for 2026 (2+0+2+6=10, which is 1) is calculated.
Root Number 1 = Sun
When the Sun is strong, self-confidence, respect, and career growth automatically increase.
Every day, after bathing between 6 AM and 8 AM, offer water to Lord Surya (the Sun God).
After this, chant the mantra 108 times:
Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah
Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa daily enhances mental strength and removes obstacles in one's career.
The colour of the Sun is red. Use red colour more in your clothing, especially on days of interviews or office meetings.
Feeding a roti to a cow every day brings stability and positive energy to your career.
Donate food to a poor or needy person every Saturday. This pacifies the Saturn dosha, which can cause career hindrances.
Begin these remedies from January 1, 2026. Consistency is the key to success.
