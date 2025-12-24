24 December 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: 6 Tips for Career Advancement and Good Luck

According to the 2026 Career Horoscope, strengthening the Sun is most important this year. If you adopt these 6 remedies throughout the year, the chances of career advancement, respect, and financial stability become strong.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

career growth 2026 (PC: GEMINI GENERATED)

Career growth 2026 (PC: GEMINI GENERATED)

2026 Career Horoscope: The new year 2026 may bring significant changes for many in terms of their careers. Everyone desires career advancement, promotions, increased income, and job stability. According to astrology, the root number for the year 2026 is 1, whose ruling planet is considered to be the Sun. The Sun symbolises self-confidence, leadership ability, and success. In such a scenario, if certain astrological remedies are followed regularly, rapid career progress is possible.

Why is 2026 Special According to Numerology?

In numerology, the total for 2026 (2+0+2+6=10, which is 1) is calculated.

Root Number 1 = Sun

When the Sun is strong, self-confidence, respect, and career growth automatically increase.

Career Growth Tips 2026: Do These 6 Things for Career Advancement

Offer Water to the Sun

Every day, after bathing between 6 AM and 8 AM, offer water to Lord Surya (the Sun God).

After this, chant the mantra 108 times:

Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah

Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa daily enhances mental strength and removes obstacles in one's career.

Use Red Colour Extensively

The colour of the Sun is red. Use red colour more in your clothing, especially on days of interviews or office meetings.

Feed Rotis to the Cow

Feeding a roti to a cow every day brings stability and positive energy to your career.

Donate Food on Saturdays

Donate food to a poor or needy person every Saturday. This pacifies the Saturn dosha, which can cause career hindrances.

Start from the First Day of the New Year

Begin these remedies from January 1, 2026. Consistency is the key to success.

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / New Year 2026: 6 Tips for Career Advancement and Good Luck

