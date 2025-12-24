24 December 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

When will the first Pradosh Vrat of January be observed? Note the date, auspicious timings, and significance

The month of January is about to begin. Two Pradosh Vrats will be observed this month. In this context, let's find out when the first Pradosh Vrat of January will be observed in the year 2026.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 24, 2025

Lord Shiv (Image: Freepik)

January Pradosh Vrat Date 2026: Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Lord Bholenath is worshipped according to rituals on the day of Pradosh Vrat. The tradition is to perform puja during the Pradosh Kaal on this day. Observing Pradosh Vrat bestows the boon of children upon the devotee. The blessings of the Shiva family always remain with the devotee who observes this fast. The first Pradosh Vrat of the year 2026 falls on a Thursday, hence this Vrat will be known as Guru Pradosh Vrat. Let us find out when the first Pradosh Vrat of 2026 will be observed and what will be the auspicious time for puja on this day.

January Pradosh Vrat Date 2026

According to the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Paush will begin at 1:47 AM on January 1, 2026, and will conclude at 10:22 PM on the same night. Pradosh Vrat is observed during the Pradosh Kaal. Therefore, this Vrat will be observed on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Auspicious Time 2026

The first Pradosh Vrat of the year 2026 will be observed on January 1, 2026. The auspicious time for worshipping Lord Shiva on this day, during Pradosh Kaal, will be from 5:35 PM to 8:19 PM. Worshipping Lord Shiva during this auspicious time is considered highly beneficial. Performing puja during the auspicious muhurat will yield auspicious results for the devotee.

Worship Method

  • On the day of Pradosh Vrat, wake up early, take a bath, and make a vow for the fast.
  • Afterwards, place the idols of the Shiva family on a clean chowki (low stool) covered with a cloth.
  • Then, perform the puja of Lord Shiva according to rituals and offer bhog (food offering).
  • On this day, visit a Shiva temple during Pradosh Kaal and perform Jalabhishek (offering water) to Lord Shiva.
  • It is considered auspicious to offer flowers, Belpatra (leaves of the Bael tree), Bhang (cannabis), and Dhatura (thorn apple) to the Shivalinga on the day of Pradosh Vrat.
  • In the evening, recite the Shiva Chalisa, perform Aarti, and offer bhog.

Significance

The first Pradosh Vrat of the year 2026 falls on a Thursday, hence it will be called Guru Pradosh Vrat. The Guru Pradosh Vrat holds special significance in the scriptures. On the day of Guru Pradosh Vrat, the devotee receives excellent results from worshipping both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Observing this fast helps the devotee get rid of enemies and brings happiness and prosperity to the home. Additionally, observing Guru Pradosh Vrat ensures the simultaneous blessings of both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu upon the devotee. It fills the coffers with wealth and infuses positive energy into life.

