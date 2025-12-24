When will the first Pradosh Vrat of January be observed? Note the date, auspicious timings, and significance

January Pradosh Vrat Date 2026: Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Lord Bholenath is worshipped according to rituals on the day of Pradosh Vrat. The tradition is to perform puja during the Pradosh Kaal on this day. Observing Pradosh Vrat bestows the boon of children upon the devotee. The blessings of the Shiva family always remain with the devotee who observes this fast. The first Pradosh Vrat of the year 2026 falls on a Thursday, hence this Vrat will be known as Guru Pradosh Vrat. Let us find out when the first Pradosh Vrat of 2026 will be observed and what will be the auspicious time for puja on this day.