Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Mother Yashoda adorned Lord Krishna like his cowherd friends. She dressed him with a peacock feather crown, anklets, and beautiful clothes. When his mother began to put on his sandals, Krishna said, "Mother, I will wear them only if you put sandals on all the cows and cowherd friends as well." Yashoda's heart was moved by Krishna's loving gesture.

After this, Krishna worshipped the cows, circumambulated them, and prostrated himself. Then, he went for grazing the cows without wearing sandals. Another story is prevalent in Braj; Radharani also wanted to go for cow grazing with Krishna, but women were not permitted. Therefore, she disguised herself as a cowherd with her friends and joined the group. However, the Lord immediately recognised her. In remembrance of this divine play, Radharani is specially adorned as a cowherd on Gopashtami in the temples of Braj.

According to another belief, from the Pratipada to Saptami of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, Shri Krishna protected the cowherds, Gopis, and cows by lifting Mount Govardhan on his finger. It was on the Ashtami that he humbled Indra, and Indra sought forgiveness from Krishna for his behaviour. Since then, this day is celebrated as Gopashtami.