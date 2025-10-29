Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Gopashtami 2025 (Image: Freepik)
Gopashtami Date 2025: Gopashtami is a special festival in Hinduism, celebrated for the worship of Lord Krishna and his beloved cows. This festival is primarily observed after Govardhan Puja. Gopashtami 2025 will be celebrated on October 30th this year. On this day, cows are especially worshipped, as they are considered sacred and auspicious from a religious perspective. Let's learn about the auspicious timings, puja rituals, and the mythological stories associated with Gopashtami, which will help us understand the significance of this festival.
The festival of Gopashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Ashtami tithi will begin on October 29, 2025, at 09:23 AM and will end on October 30, 2025, at 10:06 AM.
The spiritual significance of 'Gau Mata' (cow) is as profound as its scientific importance. The Puranas describe the cow as the abode of 33 crore deities. The sun's energy within a cow plays a crucial role in balancing the energies of the nine planets. Serving cows leads the soul towards salvation. "Gopashtami is not just a festival of worship, but a day to resolve for the protection of the earth, life, and nature. If cows survive, life will survive. If nature survives, the future will survive."
Mother Yashoda adorned Lord Krishna like his cowherd friends. She dressed him with a peacock feather crown, anklets, and beautiful clothes. When his mother began to put on his sandals, Krishna said, "Mother, I will wear them only if you put sandals on all the cows and cowherd friends as well." Yashoda's heart was moved by Krishna's loving gesture.
After this, Krishna worshipped the cows, circumambulated them, and prostrated himself. Then, he went for grazing the cows without wearing sandals. Another story is prevalent in Braj; Radharani also wanted to go for cow grazing with Krishna, but women were not permitted. Therefore, she disguised herself as a cowherd with her friends and joined the group. However, the Lord immediately recognised her. In remembrance of this divine play, Radharani is specially adorned as a cowherd on Gopashtami in the temples of Braj.
According to another belief, from the Pratipada to Saptami of the Kartik Shukla Paksha, Shri Krishna protected the cowherds, Gopis, and cows by lifting Mount Govardhan on his finger. It was on the Ashtami that he humbled Indra, and Indra sought forgiveness from Krishna for his behaviour. Since then, this day is celebrated as Gopashtami.
On the auspicious occasion of Gopashtami, grand events of cow worship and cow conservation are organised in cow shelters. The entire family participates in this puja. Women worship Lord Krishna and apply Roli-Chandan (vermilion-sandalwood paste) tilak to the cows. Green fodder, jaggery, sesame seeds, etc., are lovingly fed to the cows, and wishes for happiness, prosperity, and well-being are made.
Lord Krishna, who protects the cows, is therefore called 'Govind' and 'Gopal'. This festival is an invaluable heritage of Braj culture.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending