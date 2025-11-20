Five Miraculous Hanuman Temples Where Every Problem Can Be Solved

Salasar Balaji Temple is counted among the most famous Hanuman temples in North India. People come here to fulfil their wishes and offer prasad and coconuts, and tie red 'mouli' (sacred thread) once their prayers are answered. A large fair is also held here once a year, which is attended by devotees from far and wide. A special delicacy here is the millet 'churma', which is offered as prasad. If your wish is fulfilled, don't forget to visit the temple and offer prasad.