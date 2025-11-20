Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Religion and Spirituality

Five Miraculous Hanuman Temples Where Every Problem Can Be Solved

Seeking a solution to every difficulty in life? Learn about five famous Hanuman temples where with true devotion, you can find your desired job, success, and freedom from troubles.

Nov 20, 2025

When life's difficulties arise one after another, many people seek refuge in Lord Hanuman. It is believed that if you remember Lord Hanuman with a true heart, he gives you courage and strength, and also removes obstacles from your path. Many people visit various Hanuman temples across the country with this faith, and each temple is believed to have its own unique story and power.

Here, we tell you about some of the famous Hanuman temples in India, where people go for their various troubles. These temples are renowned across the country due to their stories and special significance.

Salasar Balaji, Rajasthan

Salasar Balaji Temple is counted among the most famous Hanuman temples in North India. People come here to fulfil their wishes and offer prasad and coconuts, and tie red 'mouli' (sacred thread) once their prayers are answered. A large fair is also held here once a year, which is attended by devotees from far and wide. A special delicacy here is the millet 'churma', which is offered as prasad. If your wish is fulfilled, don't forget to visit the temple and offer prasad.

Mahavir Mandir, Patna

People particularly visit Patna's Mahavir Mandir for the happiness of their families and the well-being of their children. Here, the tradition is to offer sweets and oil lamps to the deity. The temple sees a significant crowd on Tuesdays and Saturdays, as these days are considered auspicious.

Mehandipur Balaji temple, Rajasthan

Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan is known for its unique rituals. Here, Hanuman Ji is worshipped in his child form, and people come seeking relief from old fears, anxieties, or mental distress. A distinct atmosphere prevails here for those who are emotionally and mentally troubled. Those who have lost their sleep or experience unexplained fear find solace here.

Sankat Mochan, Varanasi

Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, true to its name, is known for alleviating people's troubles. Many visitors here say that entering the temple lightens the mind and brings positivity. Offering gram flour ladoos and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa holds special significance here. The atmosphere during the evening Aarti is truly remarkable.

Jakhu Temple, Shimla

Perched on the highest hill in Shimla, Jakhu Temple is famous for its 108-foot-tall red Hanuman statue and spectacular views of the surrounding hills. Students often visit before exams, or people before starting a new job. Offer flowers, light a ghee lamp, and if time permits, recite the Sundara Kanda. You will also find a troop of monkeys here, so keep your belongings safe and do not feed them.

Each temple has its own unique story, but one thing remains common: invoking the name of Hanuman Ji during difficult times brings courage and peace to the mind.

20 Nov 2025 12:58 pm

