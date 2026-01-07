Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026: Full List of Dates to Receive Lord Shiva's Blessings

If you seek the special blessings of Lord Shiva, the Pradosh Vrat is one of the most powerful fasts in Hinduism. In South India, it is known as Pradosham. It occurs twice a month, always on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the lunar calendar. The unique aspect of Pradosh is that you worship Shiva during the evening twilight, known as Pradosh Kaal. It is believed that Shiva is particularly benevolent during this time, listens attentively, and grants wishes. The significance of this fast is detailed in ancient texts like the Skanda Purana and Shiva Purana. It is said that observing this fast regularly leads to happiness, peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.