7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Religion and Spirituality

Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026: Full List of Dates to Receive Lord Shiva's Blessings

See the complete list of Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026. Know the dates, puja vidhi, significance, and ways to please Lord Shiva.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Sawan 2025 shubh yog

Lord Shiv (Image: Patrika)

If you seek the special blessings of Lord Shiva, the Pradosh Vrat is one of the most powerful fasts in Hinduism. In South India, it is known as Pradosham. It occurs twice a month, always on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the lunar calendar. The unique aspect of Pradosh is that you worship Shiva during the evening twilight, known as Pradosh Kaal. It is believed that Shiva is particularly benevolent during this time, listens attentively, and grants wishes. The significance of this fast is detailed in ancient texts like the Skanda Purana and Shiva Purana. It is said that observing this fast regularly leads to happiness, peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

So, what exactly is the Pradosh Vrat, and when is it observed?

The Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi, the thirteenth day, during both the waxing and waning phases of the moon. The main worship takes place after sunset, during the Pradosh Kaal, and this is when worshipping Shiva holds the most significance. This fast is particularly potent when Trayodashi coincides with this evening period.

Depending on the day of the week the fast falls on, it is given a specific name: Som Pradosh on Monday, Bhaum Pradosh on Tuesday, Budh Pradosh on Wednesday, Guru Pradosh on Thursday, Shukra Pradosh on Friday, Shani Pradosh on Saturday, and Ravi Pradosh on Sunday.

Here is the complete list of Pradosh Vrat dates in 2026









































































































































DateDayName of the Vrat
1 JanuaryThursdayGuru Pradosh Vrat
16 JanuaryFridayShukra Pradosh Vrat
30 JanuaryFridayShukra Pradosh Vrat
14 FebruarySaturdayShani Pradosh Vrat
1 MarchSundayRavi Pradosh Vrat
16 MarchMondaySom Pradosh Vrat
30 MarchMondaySom Pradosh Vrat
15 AprilWednesdayBudh Pradosh Vrat
28 AprilTuesdayBhaum Pradosh Vrat
14 MayThursdayGuru Pradosh Vrat
28 MayThursdayGuru Pradosh Vrat
12 JuneFridayShukra Pradosh Vrat
27 JuneSaturdayShani Pradosh Vrat
12 JulySundayRavi Pradosh Vrat
26 JulySundayRavi Pradosh Vrat
10 AugustMondaySom Pradosh Vrat
25 AugustTuesdayBhaum Pradosh Vrat
8 SeptemberTuesdayBhaum Pradosh Vrat
24 SeptemberThursdayGuru Pradosh Vrat
8 OctoberThursdayGuru Pradosh Vrat
23 OctoberFridayShukra Pradosh Vrat
6 NovemberFridayShukra Pradosh Vrat
22 NovemberSundayRavi Pradosh Vrat
6 DecemberSundayRavi Pradosh Vrat
21 DecemberMondaySom Pradosh Vrat

Why is the Pradosh Vrat so significant?

This fast is entirely dedicated to Shiva devotion. It is believed to erase sins and bring deep inner peace. If you are struggling with financial worries, stress, family problems, or health issues, many turn to the Pradosh Vrat for relief. It is also common to observe the fast to overcome obstacles in marriage or to pray for children.

How do you perform the Pradosh Vrat puja?

Begin the day with a bath and clean clothes. Make a vow to observe the fast. You abstain from food for the entire day. In the evening, bathe again, clean your puja space, and prepare for the main worship. Offer Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) to the Shivling. Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura flowers, sandalwood paste, rice, and other flowers. Then chant "Om Namah Shivaya," the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, and recite the Shiva Chalisa. Perform Aarti during Pradosh Kaal and offer Prasad. Afterwards, it is considered highly auspicious to donate food, clothes, or money to the needy.

Stories behind the Pradosh Vrat

There is a famous story of a poor Brahmin who observed the fast with complete faith. Eventually, all his troubles vanished, and he was blessed with happiness, children, and wealth.

Another well-known story links the Pradosh Vrat to the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean). When poison emerged and threatened the world, Shiva drank it during the Pradosh Kaal to protect everyone. This is why he is called Neelkanth, meaning one with a blue throat. For this reason, worship during Pradosh Kaal is considered very special.

What do you gain from observing this fast?

It is said that the Pradosh Vrat eradicates sins and removes life's problems. It paves the way for financial progress, family peace, and happiness for children. Above all, it is believed to aid you on the path to Moksha (liberation).

Do's and Don'ts for the Pradosh Vrat

Maintain discipline and speak the truth during the fast. Do not use Tulsi leaves in Shiva worship. Avoid consuming meat, alcohol, or spicy, stimulating foods. Do not indulge in laziness, and keep your mind focused.

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 04:44 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026: Full List of Dates to Receive Lord Shiva's Blessings

