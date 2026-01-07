Masik Pradosh Vrat 2026: Full List of Dates to Receive Lord Shiva's Blessings

Lord Shiv (Image: Patrika)
If you seek the special blessings of Lord Shiva, the Pradosh Vrat is one of the most powerful fasts in Hinduism. In South India, it is known as Pradosham. It occurs twice a month, always on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the lunar calendar. The unique aspect of Pradosh is that you worship Shiva during the evening twilight, known as Pradosh Kaal. It is believed that Shiva is particularly benevolent during this time, listens attentively, and grants wishes. The significance of this fast is detailed in ancient texts like the Skanda Purana and Shiva Purana. It is said that observing this fast regularly leads to happiness, peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.
The Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi, the thirteenth day, during both the waxing and waning phases of the moon. The main worship takes place after sunset, during the Pradosh Kaal, and this is when worshipping Shiva holds the most significance. This fast is particularly potent when Trayodashi coincides with this evening period.
Depending on the day of the week the fast falls on, it is given a specific name: Som Pradosh on Monday, Bhaum Pradosh on Tuesday, Budh Pradosh on Wednesday, Guru Pradosh on Thursday, Shukra Pradosh on Friday, Shani Pradosh on Saturday, and Ravi Pradosh on Sunday.
|Date
|Day
|Name of the Vrat
|1 January
|Thursday
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
|16 January
|Friday
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
|30 January
|Friday
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
|14 February
|Saturday
|Shani Pradosh Vrat
|1 March
|Sunday
|Ravi Pradosh Vrat
|16 March
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
|30 March
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
|15 April
|Wednesday
|Budh Pradosh Vrat
|28 April
|Tuesday
|Bhaum Pradosh Vrat
|14 May
|Thursday
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
|28 May
|Thursday
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
|12 June
|Friday
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
|27 June
|Saturday
|Shani Pradosh Vrat
|12 July
|Sunday
|Ravi Pradosh Vrat
|26 July
|Sunday
|Ravi Pradosh Vrat
|10 August
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
|25 August
|Tuesday
|Bhaum Pradosh Vrat
|8 September
|Tuesday
|Bhaum Pradosh Vrat
|24 September
|Thursday
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
|8 October
|Thursday
|Guru Pradosh Vrat
|23 October
|Friday
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
|6 November
|Friday
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
|22 November
|Sunday
|Ravi Pradosh Vrat
|6 December
|Sunday
|Ravi Pradosh Vrat
|21 December
|Monday
|Som Pradosh Vrat
This fast is entirely dedicated to Shiva devotion. It is believed to erase sins and bring deep inner peace. If you are struggling with financial worries, stress, family problems, or health issues, many turn to the Pradosh Vrat for relief. It is also common to observe the fast to overcome obstacles in marriage or to pray for children.
Begin the day with a bath and clean clothes. Make a vow to observe the fast. You abstain from food for the entire day. In the evening, bathe again, clean your puja space, and prepare for the main worship. Offer Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) to the Shivling. Offer Bel Patra, Dhatura flowers, sandalwood paste, rice, and other flowers. Then chant "Om Namah Shivaya," the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, and recite the Shiva Chalisa. Perform Aarti during Pradosh Kaal and offer Prasad. Afterwards, it is considered highly auspicious to donate food, clothes, or money to the needy.
There is a famous story of a poor Brahmin who observed the fast with complete faith. Eventually, all his troubles vanished, and he was blessed with happiness, children, and wealth.
Another well-known story links the Pradosh Vrat to the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean). When poison emerged and threatened the world, Shiva drank it during the Pradosh Kaal to protect everyone. This is why he is called Neelkanth, meaning one with a blue throat. For this reason, worship during Pradosh Kaal is considered very special.
It is said that the Pradosh Vrat eradicates sins and removes life's problems. It paves the way for financial progress, family peace, and happiness for children. Above all, it is believed to aid you on the path to Moksha (liberation).
Maintain discipline and speak the truth during the fast. Do not use Tulsi leaves in Shiva worship. Avoid consuming meat, alcohol, or spicy, stimulating foods. Do not indulge in laziness, and keep your mind focused.
Big NewsView All
Religion and Spirituality
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending