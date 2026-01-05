Chandra Darshan 2026: Auspicious Dates and Worship Method for a Fortunate Year

On Chandra Darshan, devotees typically observe a full-day fast and wear white attire, symbolising peace and clarity. After sunset and the appearance of the moon, a ritual bath is taken, followed by a puja in a clean area of the home. Offerings usually include water, milk, white flowers, sesame seeds, and kheer (sweet rice pudding), all presented to Lord Chandra. Chants of "Om Chandraya Namah" or "Om Somaya Namah" are recited during these offerings. Subsequently, prayers are made for mental peace, happiness, and prosperity. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon, often with a simple meal, and concluding with charity according to one's capacity.