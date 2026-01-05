5 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

catch_icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Religion and Spirituality

Chandra Darshan 2026: Auspicious Dates and Worship Method for a Fortunate Year

Why is Chandra Darshan performed? Know its religious significance and the exact dates of the fasts in 2026.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Image: AI

Chandra Darshan is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, observed on the first day (Pratipada Tithi) after the new moon (Amavasya). On this day, people await the sighting of the new moon before breaking their fast or performing any rituals. The significance lies in the moon's symbolism in Hindu scriptures, representing the mind, emotions, and mental peace. Therefore, observing Chandra Darshan by sighting the moon and fasting is not merely a ritual; it's a practice aimed at achieving mental equilibrium, attracting good fortune, and inviting positive energy into one's life.

In 2026, Chandra Darshan occurs approximately twelve times, once each month, always on the Pratipada Tithi following the Amavasya. The exact timing varies monthly, making it advisable to consult a local Panchang (Hindu calendar) for the precise moon-sighting time before commencing any fast or prayer. Here's when you can expect to observe Chandra Darshan in 2026:

Chandra Darshan Dates 2026








































































Serial No.DateDay
120 January 2026Tuesday
218 February 2026Wednesday
320 March 2026Friday
418 April 2026Saturday
517 May 2026Sunday
616 June 2026Tuesday
715 July 2026Wednesday
814 August 2026Friday
913 September 2026Sunday
1012 October 2026Monday
1111 November 2026Wednesday
1210 December 2026Thursday

Chandra Darshan Dates 2026

On these evenings, the moon is visible for a short period after sunset. Timing is crucial if you are observing a fast or planning a puja.

Significance of Chandra Darshan

According to Hindu beliefs, the moon governs the mind and emotions. Fasting and performing puja on Chandra Darshan are believed to alleviate stress and bring peace. It is said that worshipping the Moon Deity on this day bestows good luck, prosperity, and familial happiness. Astrologers recommend this fast for individuals with a weak moon in their horoscope, which can manifest as anxiety, mood swings, or insomnia. Many find relief from sleeplessness, irritability, and mental restlessness through this practice.

How to Observe Chandra Darshan

On Chandra Darshan, devotees typically observe a full-day fast and wear white attire, symbolising peace and clarity. After sunset and the appearance of the moon, a ritual bath is taken, followed by a puja in a clean area of the home. Offerings usually include water, milk, white flowers, sesame seeds, and kheer (sweet rice pudding), all presented to Lord Chandra. Chants of "Om Chandraya Namah" or "Om Somaya Namah" are recited during these offerings. Subsequently, prayers are made for mental peace, happiness, and prosperity. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon, often with a simple meal, and concluding with charity according to one's capacity.

The Power of Moon Gazing

Regular moon gazing is more than just a poetic act; it genuinely calms the mind and helps in dispelling negative thoughts. People often experience greater emotional balance and a more harmonious home environment. Astrologically, a strong moon is associated with respect, happiness, and good fortune. Spiritually, moon gazing serves as a method for self-purification and absorbing positive energies. When performed with genuine faith and focus, this simple tradition can yield profound benefits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrological, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. It is advisable to consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field before adopting any remedies, advice, or methods.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Happy New Year

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 01:27 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Chandra Darshan 2026: Auspicious Dates and Worship Method for a Fortunate Year

Big News

View All

Religion and Spirituality

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: When to Observe the Fast in December, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2026: A Rare Calendar Anomaly – Know the Secret Behind the 13-Month Year and 60-Day Month

Religion and Spirituality

Last Full Moon of the Year in Gajakesari Yoga: This Small Water Ritual Can Unlock Your Fortune

Astrology and Spirituality

Five Miraculous Hanuman Temples Where Every Problem Can Be Solved

Religion and Spirituality

Gopashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Date, Time and Puja Method

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.