Chandra Darshan 2026: Auspicious Dates and Worship Method for a Fortunate Year

Chandra Darshan is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, observed on the first day (Pratipada Tithi) after the new moon (Amavasya). On this day, people await the sighting of the new moon before breaking their fast or performing any rituals. The significance lies in the moon's symbolism in Hindu scriptures, representing the mind, emotions, and mental peace. Therefore, observing Chandra Darshan by sighting the moon and fasting is not merely a ritual; it's a practice aimed at achieving mental equilibrium, attracting good fortune, and inviting positive energy into one's life.
In 2026, Chandra Darshan occurs approximately twelve times, once each month, always on the Pratipada Tithi following the Amavasya. The exact timing varies monthly, making it advisable to consult a local Panchang (Hindu calendar) for the precise moon-sighting time before commencing any fast or prayer. Here's when you can expect to observe Chandra Darshan in 2026:
|Serial No.
|Date
|Day
|1
|20 January 2026
|Tuesday
|2
|18 February 2026
|Wednesday
|3
|20 March 2026
|Friday
|4
|18 April 2026
|Saturday
|5
|17 May 2026
|Sunday
|6
|16 June 2026
|Tuesday
|7
|15 July 2026
|Wednesday
|8
|14 August 2026
|Friday
|9
|13 September 2026
|Sunday
|10
|12 October 2026
|Monday
|11
|11 November 2026
|Wednesday
|12
|10 December 2026
|Thursday
On these evenings, the moon is visible for a short period after sunset. Timing is crucial if you are observing a fast or planning a puja.
According to Hindu beliefs, the moon governs the mind and emotions. Fasting and performing puja on Chandra Darshan are believed to alleviate stress and bring peace. It is said that worshipping the Moon Deity on this day bestows good luck, prosperity, and familial happiness. Astrologers recommend this fast for individuals with a weak moon in their horoscope, which can manifest as anxiety, mood swings, or insomnia. Many find relief from sleeplessness, irritability, and mental restlessness through this practice.
On Chandra Darshan, devotees typically observe a full-day fast and wear white attire, symbolising peace and clarity. After sunset and the appearance of the moon, a ritual bath is taken, followed by a puja in a clean area of the home. Offerings usually include water, milk, white flowers, sesame seeds, and kheer (sweet rice pudding), all presented to Lord Chandra. Chants of "Om Chandraya Namah" or "Om Somaya Namah" are recited during these offerings. Subsequently, prayers are made for mental peace, happiness, and prosperity. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon, often with a simple meal, and concluding with charity according to one's capacity.
Regular moon gazing is more than just a poetic act; it genuinely calms the mind and helps in dispelling negative thoughts. People often experience greater emotional balance and a more harmonious home environment. Astrologically, a strong moon is associated with respect, happiness, and good fortune. Spiritually, moon gazing serves as a method for self-purification and absorbing positive energies. When performed with genuine faith and focus, this simple tradition can yield profound benefits.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrological, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. It is advisable to consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field before adopting any remedies, advice, or methods.
