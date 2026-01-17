School Holidays: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed until January 20 due to Mouni Amavasya crowds

The holy Mauni Amavasya bathing festival attracts a very large number of devotees to Prayagraj. This year too, lakhs of people are expected to take a dip in the Sangam. Following Makar Sankranti, this festival will also see a massive surge in crowds in the city. Roads will be congested, traffic will be completely disrupted, and commuting will be very difficult. Sending children to school amidst such crowds could be dangerous. The safety of children could be at risk due to traffic jams, crowds, and other difficulties on the way. Therefore, the administration has taken this decision by prioritising the safety and security of the children.