School Holidays: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed until January 20 due to Mouni Amavasya crowds

School Holidays News: Schools in Uttar Pradesh, which were closed last month due to severe cold, are now gradually reopening. However, children in Prayagraj have reason to celebrate once again. Following the intense cold, school holidays have been extended due to the auspicious Mauni Amavasya holy bathing festival. Children will now remain at home until January 20.
An order has already been issued to keep all schools in the Prayagraj district completely closed from January 16 to January 20. This holiday applies to all students from Class 1 to Class 12. This rule will be applicable to government schools, aided schools, and private schools alike. District Inspector of Schools P. N. Singh issued this official order on the directive of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. The order clearly states that no school is permitted to open during this period. This rule will be strictly enforced.
The holy Mauni Amavasya bathing festival attracts a very large number of devotees to Prayagraj. This year too, lakhs of people are expected to take a dip in the Sangam. Following Makar Sankranti, this festival will also see a massive surge in crowds in the city. Roads will be congested, traffic will be completely disrupted, and commuting will be very difficult. Sending children to school amidst such crowds could be dangerous. The safety of children could be at risk due to traffic jams, crowds, and other difficulties on the way. Therefore, the administration has taken this decision by prioritising the safety and security of the children.
The administration has appealed to parents to keep their children safe at home. They have been advised to make the most of this holiday. Children can rest at home, spend time with their families, or continue their studies from home. The city's roads, bridges, and main areas will be significantly affected during this period. Therefore, sending children out would be risky. Their safety is of utmost importance.
All schools will reopen as usual from January 21. Until then, this holiday serves as a short break for the children. This decision will be applicable to every school in the entire Prayagraj district. The administration's aim is to ensure the safety of the children and prevent any inconvenience.
Big NewsView All
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
Trending