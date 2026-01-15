Schools in this UP district to remain closed from January 16-20, know the reason behind the administration’s decision

School Holidays: Children in this district of UP have once again hit the jackpot. Due to the ongoing holidays owing to severe cold, students who were at home will now have to stay at home until January 20. In Prayagraj, holidays have been declared in schools due to the holy bathing festivals of Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. The district administration has decided that all schools in the district will remain closed from January 16 to January 20. This holiday will apply to all schools from Class 1 to Class 12.
During this period, lakhs of devotees will come to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Sangam. In such a situation, the city will become very crowded. Roads may get jammed and traffic may have to be stopped. Keeping in mind the safety of the students and to save them from the trouble of commuting, the administration has taken this step. This decision has been taken on the orders of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. As per his instructions, District School Inspector P. N. Singh has issued the official order. The order clearly states that all government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Prayagraj district will remain completely closed during this period. This rule will be strictly enforced. No school will be permitted to open during this time.
The administration says that a large number of people arrive in Prayagraj every year for major bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. This time too, a crowd of lakhs is expected. The city's roads, bridges, and other areas will be affected. Therefore, sending children to school can be risky. The safety of their lives and property is of utmost importance. Therefore, parents are urged to take full advantage of this holiday and keep their children safe at home. Schools will reopen from January 21. This decision will be applicable to all schools, including students, teachers, and the entire city.
Big NewsView All
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
Trending