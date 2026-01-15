Schools in this UP district to remain closed from January 16-20, know the reason behind the administration’s decision

During this period, lakhs of devotees will come to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Sangam. In such a situation, the city will become very crowded. Roads may get jammed and traffic may have to be stopped. Keeping in mind the safety of the students and to save them from the trouble of commuting, the administration has taken this step. This decision has been taken on the orders of District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma. As per his instructions, District School Inspector P. N. Singh has issued the official order. The order clearly states that all government schools, aided schools, and private schools in Prayagraj district will remain completely closed during this period. This rule will be strictly enforced. No school will be permitted to open during this time.