Three Bombs Thrown at a Closed Shop in Prayagraj Amidst Magh Mela, Police on High Alert

Image: Patrika
In Tirthraj Prayagraj, the activities of criminals have once again spread panic in the city amidst the Magh Mela 2026. In the TP Nagar area under Dhoomanganj police station, an unknown miscreant late Sunday night carried out an incident by throwing three consecutive bombs at a closed shop. The entire incident has been clearly captured on CCTV cameras, based on which the police have started an investigation.
According to information, the incident is reported to have occurred around 11:30 PM on Sunday night. A general store in a busy market in TP Nagar was closed at that time. Suddenly, an unknown person arrived there and, without any hesitation, threw three country-made bombs one after another. The first bomb's explosion shook the surrounding area, and immediately after, the second and third bombs were also thrown. Hearing the sound of the explosions, people from nearby houses came out, and chaos ensued. However, as the shop was closed and it was nighttime, there were no reports of any casualties, but an atmosphere of panic prevails in the area.
The miscreant's actions are clearly visible in the CCTV footage. The footage shows that the miscreant was wearing black clothes and had a cloth partially covering his face. He quickly reached the front of the shop, threw the bomb, and then fled. The police stated that the miscreant was alone, but other possibilities are not being ruled out during the investigation. Dhoomanganj police reached the spot, called a forensic team, and recovered bomb fragments.
This incident occurred at a time when the Magh Mela 2026 is underway in Prayagraj. Millions of devotees are arriving at this fair, which began on January 3. The administration has made unprecedented arrangements for the fair's security, including thousands of police personnel, ATS commandos, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, drones, and AI-based CCTV cameras. Security agencies are on alert to prevent any criminal incidents in the city.
The Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) stated that this incident can be viewed in connection with the Magh Mela, as criminals are expected to be active in the city during the fair. This incident could also be part of a conspiracy for extortion, old enmity, or to spread terror during the fair. In addition to the CCTV footage, clues are being gathered from other nearby cameras for the investigation. The miscreant is claimed to be identified soon.
Local residents reported that the TP Nagar area has long been considered a stronghold of criminals. This incident of bomb-throwing at night is creating an atmosphere of fear among the people. Concerns have increased regarding the safe movement of devotees coming to the fair within the city. Dhoomanganj police have registered a case against the unknown miscreant under Section 307, the Explosive Substances Act, and other relevant sections. The Police Commissioner has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. The investigation is examining whether this incident is an attempt to challenge the security arrangements during the fair.
Big NewsView All
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh
Trending