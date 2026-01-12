Three Bombs Thrown at a Closed Shop in Prayagraj Amidst Magh Mela, Police on High Alert

According to information, the incident is reported to have occurred around 11:30 PM on Sunday night. A general store in a busy market in TP Nagar was closed at that time. Suddenly, an unknown person arrived there and, without any hesitation, threw three country-made bombs one after another. The first bomb's explosion shook the surrounding area, and immediately after, the second and third bombs were also thrown. Hearing the sound of the explosions, people from nearby houses came out, and chaos ensued. However, as the shop was closed and it was nighttime, there were no reports of any casualties, but an atmosphere of panic prevails in the area.