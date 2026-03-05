5 March 2026,

Thursday

Meerut

Ganga Expressway: Fate of 12 Districts to Change from Meerut's Bijoli to Prayagraj, Know What Your City Will Get

95% of the Ganga Expressway work has been completed. This expressway, starting from Bijauli in Meerut, will write a new chapter of development by connecting 12 districts of UP with high-speed connectivity.

2 min read

Meerut

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

The development of Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost with the upcoming 'Ganga Expressway'. This 594-kilometre-long expressway, stretching from Bijauli in Meerut to Sangam in Prayagraj, is on the verge of inauguration. With 95 per cent of the work completed, it is poised to become a new 'economic corridor' of progress for 12 districts. Once operational, the travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj will be reduced from 12 hours to a mere 7 hours. This will not only save time but also create new opportunities for trade and employment in these regions.

Fortunes of these 12 districts to shine

The expressway will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Its route includes Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, and finally Prayagraj. Notably, in addition to the main cities, 518 villages have been connected to this high-speed network. This will facilitate farmers in rural areas to transport their produce to larger markets and promote small-scale industries at the local level.

5 hours and fuel to be saved

The biggest relief for the general public will be the time saved. Currently, due to poor roads and traffic, it takes about half a day (12 hours) to travel from Meerut to Prayagraj. With the Ganga Expressway becoming operational, travellers will reach their destination 5 hours earlier. This wide 6-lane road will not only make the journey comfortable but also significantly reduce maintenance and fuel expenses for vehicles.

Final testing and toll trial at Bijauli

Currently, the final phase of work is underway at the entry and exit points of the expressway in Bijauli, Meerut. Technical teams are meticulously inspecting the toll system, safety barriers, and road quality. For safety reasons, the entry of general vehicles is currently restricted. Officials state that the expressway will be opened to the public as soon as it receives the green signal from the government.

News / Uttar Pradesh / Meerut / Ganga Expressway: Fate of 12 Districts to Change from Meerut's Bijoli to Prayagraj, Know What Your City Will Get

