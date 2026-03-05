Ganga Expressway: Fate of 12 Districts to Change from Meerut's Bijoli to Prayagraj, Know What Your City Will Get

The development of Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a significant boost with the upcoming 'Ganga Expressway'. This 594-kilometre-long expressway, stretching from Bijauli in Meerut to Sangam in Prayagraj, is on the verge of inauguration. With 95 per cent of the work completed, it is poised to become a new 'economic corridor' of progress for 12 districts. Once operational, the travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj will be reduced from 12 hours to a mere 7 hours. This will not only save time but also create new opportunities for trade and employment in these regions.