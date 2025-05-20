Parul Chaudhary, Asian Games Gold Medallist, Joins as Deputy SP

Shining for the nation at the Asian Games Parul Chaudhary is the athlete who brought glory to India by winning a gold medal in the 5000-meter race and a silver medal in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2023 Asian Games.

Hailing from a small village in Meerut, Parul’s achievements extend beyond the sporting arena. The state government has entrusted her with the responsibility of Deputy SP, also honouring her with the Rani Lakshmibai Award. She was also awarded the Arjuna Award in 2023 by the central government.

Goal of winning medals for the nation remains Even after donning the khaki uniform, Parul’s dream of winning more gold medals for the country remains. Immediately after assuming her post as Deputy SP, she left for Bengaluru to prepare for upcoming international competitions.

National record earns place in World Championships Recently, during the Diamond League in Doha, she set a national record of 9:13.39 minutes in the 3000-meter steeplechase, qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Credits success to family and coach Parul attributed her success to her parents, coach, the Athletics Federation of India, and the Sports Authority of India. She also thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for providing her with the opportunity to serve the nation.