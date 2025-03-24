scriptMurder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail | Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil (Sahil) in Jail | Latest News | Patrika News
Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

Muskaan and Sahil are undergoing yoga and pranayama in prison to address their substance addiction. Muskaan has requested to share a barrack with Sahil.

Since their imprisonment, Muskaan and Sahil have received no visitors. Initially, they refused food, but have gradually begun consuming prison meals. Sahil has declined legal representation, while Muskaan has formally requested a lawyer.

Muskaan and Sahil are undergoing yoga and pranayama in prison to address their substance addiction. According to a report in Amar Ujala, Senior Jail Superintendent Virendra Raj Sharma stated that the prison strives to rehabilitate all inmates, providing them with employment opportunities.

Muskaan expresses desire to speak with her daughter

Muskaan has expressed a wish to speak with her daughter. The superintendent stated that permission will be sought from the child’s guardians. Following established procedures, a meeting will then be arranged if permission is granted.
In prison, Muskaan has requested to share a barrack with Sahil. The jail superintendent explained that such a meeting could be facilitated if they were legally married, but that this request cannot be fulfilled under current regulations.

