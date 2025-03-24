Murder Accused Muskaan to Undergo Pregnancy Test; Wants to Stay with Sahil in Jail

Muskaan expresses desire to speak with her daughter Muskaan has expressed a wish to speak with her daughter. The superintendent stated that permission will be sought from the child’s guardians. Following established procedures, a meeting will then be arranged if permission is granted.

In prison, Muskaan has requested to share a barrack with Sahil. The jail superintendent explained that such a meeting could be facilitated if they were legally married, but that this request cannot be fulfilled under current regulations.