Major Weather Change Expected from January 7, Met Department Issues Orange Alert

Cold to intensify over the next two to three days (Photo: IANS)
The weather in Uttar Pradesh is set to change once again. Amidst the biting cold, dense fog is now increasing people's difficulties. The pace of life in the state has come to a standstill due to the fog. This severe cold has forced everyone, from children to the elderly, to huddle under blankets.
The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for January 7, stating that dense to very dense fog will prevail in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Visibility may become extremely low due to cold winds and high humidity. Rail, road, and air traffic are fully expected to be affected. Considering the severity of the situation, the Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts regarding fog and cold wave.
These include Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and surrounding areas.
