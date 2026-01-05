5 January 2026,

Monday

Moradabad

UP Weather: Dense fog to disrupt travel as weather changes in 24 hours, orange alert issued for several districts

UP Weather: Uttar Pradesh is showing signs of a weather change within the next 24 hours. The Meteorological Department has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for dense fog in several districts, including Moradabad, which could affect visibility and traffic.

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

up weather update fog alert january 5

UP weather to change in the next 24 hours | Image Source: Pinterest

UP Weather Update: Cold and fog continue to intensify in Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in the state may change once again within the next 24 hours. Due to the increasing impact of cold winds and moisture, dense to very dense fog is expected to prevail in the morning and night, which could significantly affect daily life and traffic.

Alert Issued for January 5

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for several districts of Uttar Pradesh for January 5. The intensity of fog is estimated to be higher in the eastern and Terai regions. The department states that visibility may become very low in some areas, raising concerns about the impact on road, rail, and air traffic.

Districts on Orange Alert to Face More Trouble

The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich, along with surrounding areas. Visibility in these districts could drop to near zero, increasing the risk of accidents on highways and rural roads.

Caution Advised in Yellow Alert Areas

A yellow alert has also been issued for dense fog in the Moradabad division and surrounding areas. Dense fog is also expected in the morning in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur.

Administration Appeals to People to Exercise Caution

In view of the continuously adverse weather conditions, the administration and traffic department are on high alert. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights while driving, and maintain a safe distance. According to the Meteorological Department, slight fluctuations in temperature may be observed in the coming days, but currently, there are minimal chances of relief from the cold and fog.

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

