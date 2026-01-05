UP Weather: Dense fog to disrupt travel as weather changes in 24 hours, orange alert issued for several districts

UP weather to change in the next 24 hours | Image Source: Pinterest
UP Weather Update: Cold and fog continue to intensify in Uttar Pradesh. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in the state may change once again within the next 24 hours. Due to the increasing impact of cold winds and moisture, dense to very dense fog is expected to prevail in the morning and night, which could significantly affect daily life and traffic.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for several districts of Uttar Pradesh for January 5. The intensity of fog is estimated to be higher in the eastern and Terai regions. The department states that visibility may become very low in some areas, raising concerns about the impact on road, rail, and air traffic.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for very dense fog in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, and Bahraich, along with surrounding areas. Visibility in these districts could drop to near zero, increasing the risk of accidents on highways and rural roads.
A yellow alert has also been issued for dense fog in the Moradabad division and surrounding areas. Dense fog is also expected in the morning in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Shahjahanpur.
In view of the continuously adverse weather conditions, the administration and traffic department are on high alert. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, use fog lights while driving, and maintain a safe distance. According to the Meteorological Department, slight fluctuations in temperature may be observed in the coming days, but currently, there are minimal chances of relief from the cold and fog.
