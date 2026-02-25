Mega Rapid Rail Project: Moradabad to Delhi in 90 Minutes, Project Vision Ready

Image Source : Patrika
The distance from Moradabad to Delhi is planned to be covered in 90 minutes. Moradabad will be connected to New Delhi under the Rapid Rail project. The outline of the plan is being prepared under the name Project Vision, which is expected to be completed by June 20. This plan, to be completed in four phases, is being prepared to start in 2026. Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh gave this information. He said that after the preparation of Project Vision, work will begin by making a comprehensive strategy.
Under the mega rapid rail project, a plan is underway to cover the journey from Moradabad to Delhi in 90 minutes, for which preparations have begun. This plan will be completed in four phases. In the first phase, work will be done from Pakbara to Joya. While the second phase is from Joya to Gajraula, the third phase is from Gajraula to Hapur, and the fourth phase is fixed from Hapur to Ghaziabad.
Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said that work is underway on the mega rapid rail project connecting Moradabad to Delhi. The work of preparing the Project Vision report is almost complete. It is likely to be completed by June 20. This project, worth ₹10,000 crore, has been approved. Construction work will begin in 2026. The high-speed rapid rail will be elevated 'above the highway', which will free commuters between Delhi and Moradabad from traffic jams. Once completed, commuting from Moradabad, Amroha, and Rampur to Delhi will become easier.
