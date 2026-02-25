25 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Moradabad

Mega Rapid Rail Project: Moradabad to Delhi in 90 Minutes, Project Vision Ready

High-Speed Rapid Train to Moradabad: There is a plan to connect Delhi with Moradabad by high-speed rapid rail. This will now complete the journey in 90 minutes. The Commissioner provided detailed information in this regard.

less than 1 minute read

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 25, 2026

हाई स्पीड ट्रेन, फोटो सोर्स- पत्रिका

Image Source : Patrika

The distance from Moradabad to Delhi is planned to be covered in 90 minutes. Moradabad will be connected to New Delhi under the Rapid Rail project. The outline of the plan is being prepared under the name Project Vision, which is expected to be completed by June 20. This plan, to be completed in four phases, is being prepared to start in 2026. Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh gave this information. He said that after the preparation of Project Vision, work will begin by making a comprehensive strategy.

Distance to be covered in 90 minutes

Under the mega rapid rail project, a plan is underway to cover the journey from Moradabad to Delhi in 90 minutes, for which preparations have begun. This plan will be completed in four phases. In the first phase, work will be done from Pakbara to Joya. While the second phase is from Joya to Gajraula, the third phase is from Gajraula to Hapur, and the fourth phase is fixed from Hapur to Ghaziabad.

What does the Commissioner say?

Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said that work is underway on the mega rapid rail project connecting Moradabad to Delhi. The work of preparing the Project Vision report is almost complete. It is likely to be completed by June 20. This project, worth ₹10,000 crore, has been approved. Construction work will begin in 2026. The high-speed rapid rail will be elevated 'above the highway', which will free commuters between Delhi and Moradabad from traffic jams. Once completed, commuting from Moradabad, Amroha, and Rampur to Delhi will become easier.

Share the news:

Related Topics

up news

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

25 Feb 2026 11:58 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Moradabad / Mega Rapid Rail Project: Moradabad to Delhi in 90 Minutes, Project Vision Ready

Big News

View All

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Brother Kills Sister and Boyfriend with Spade in Midnight Honour Killing

भाइयों ने बहन और प्रेमी को फावड़े से मार डाला
Moradabad

UP Weather: Dense fog to disrupt travel as weather changes in 24 hours, orange alert issued for several districts

up weather update fog alert january 5
Moradabad

Northern India Gripped by Freezing Cold, Dense Fog, and Bitter Winds; No Respite Expected Until New Year

up weather fog cold wave alert noida moradabad new year forecast
Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh Faces Double Whammy of Severe Cold and Dense Fog, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

up weather alert dense fog cold wave yellow alert imd
Moradabad

Horrific Crash in Moradabad: Bus–Tempo Collision Leaves 5 Dead on the Spot

big breaking news horrific road accident in moradabad five died six injured in collision with roadways bus
Moradabad
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.