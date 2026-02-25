Mega Rapid Rail Project: Moradabad to Delhi in 90 Minutes, Project Vision Ready

The distance from Moradabad to Delhi is planned to be covered in 90 minutes. Moradabad will be connected to New Delhi under the Rapid Rail project. The outline of the plan is being prepared under the name Project Vision, which is expected to be completed by June 20. This plan, to be completed in four phases, is being prepared to start in 2026. Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh gave this information. He said that after the preparation of Project Vision, work will begin by making a comprehensive strategy.