22 January 2026,

Thursday

Moradabad

Brother Kills Sister and Boyfriend with Spade in Midnight Honour Killing

Crime News: A sensational incident of honour killing has come to light in the Pakbara police station area of Moradabad. Brothers, angered by their sister's love affair, murdered her and her lover with shovels.

2 min read

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

भाइयों ने बहन और प्रेमी को फावड़े से मार डाला

Sister and her lover beaten to death with a spade by her brother

Moradabad Crime News: A shocking incident has come to light from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Here, brothers caught their sister in a locked room in the middle of the night, after which they murdered her and buried both their bodies in a pit dug near the river. This case has once again shaken the entire society with a heart-wrenching incident of honour killing. In Umri Sabjipur village of Pakbada police station area, the family allegedly murdered a youth named Arman and a girl named Kajal, who belonged to different communities, due to their love affair. Three days after the incident, the police cracked the case and arrested two accused.

Love Affair and the Night of the Murder

Kajal and Arman had been in love with each other for the past two years. Kajal was also teaching at a private school alongside her studies. On Sunday night, Arman went to Kajal's house to meet her. There, Kajal's family caught both of them together. In a fit of rage, the girl's two brothers brutally murdered them with shovels. First, Arman was killed, and then Kajal was also put to death in the same manner. After the murder, to destroy evidence, both bodies were taken to the banks of the Gagan river, away from the village, near the Neem Karoli Baba ashram, and buried in a dug pit.

Clue Found by Police After Three Days

Both remained missing for three days. Finally, the family of the youth, Arman, filed a missing person report at the police station. The police began a thorough investigation. During the investigation, Kajal's brothers became suspects. Under intense interrogation, both confessed to the crime. On their identification, the police recovered both bodies from the banks of the Gagan River. Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil stated that the incident occurred due to a love affair. Both were acquainted. A case has been registered against the girl's two brothers based on the complaint filed by the deceased youth's family. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Tension in the Village, Police Increase Security

Following the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension between the two communities in the village. To prevent any untoward situation, the police have deployed heavy forces. A PAC team is also present at the spot. Vigilance is being maintained to ensure peace in the area. This case is once again raising questions about social evils like honour killing.

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 11:53 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Moradabad / Brother Kills Sister and Boyfriend with Spade in Midnight Honour Killing

