Brother Kills Sister and Boyfriend with Spade in Midnight Honour Killing

Kajal and Arman had been in love with each other for the past two years. Kajal was also teaching at a private school alongside her studies. On Sunday night, Arman went to Kajal's house to meet her. There, Kajal's family caught both of them together. In a fit of rage, the girl's two brothers brutally murdered them with shovels. First, Arman was killed, and then Kajal was also put to death in the same manner. After the murder, to destroy evidence, both bodies were taken to the banks of the Gagan river, away from the village, near the Neem Karoli Baba ashram, and buried in a dug pit.