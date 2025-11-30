Horrific Crash in Moradabad: Bus–Tempo Collision Leaves 5 Dead on the Spot

Image: AI
Breaking News: In a tragic road accident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, 5 people died on the spot. A speeding roadways bus forcefully collided with a tempo full of passengers on the National Highway in the Kathghar police station area. The collision was so severe that the tempo was reduced to pieces, and several people sitting in it were thrown onto the road.
The deceased have been identified as Sanju, Seema, Aarti, Abhay, and Suman. Six people were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. According to the police, both the bus and the tempo have been taken into custody, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
According to local residents, vehicles often travel at high speeds on the highway, making this area a hotspot for accidents. It is being reported that all the passengers in the tempo had come to attend a relative's wedding in Rafatpur village in the Kathghar area and were returning. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and started an investigation. The accident has cast a pall of grief over the entire region.
The six injured individuals were taken to the district hospital with the help of local police and passersby. They were admitted in a serious condition. According to doctors, the condition of some of the injured remains critical, and they are under special observation.
According to eyewitnesses, the roadways bus was speeding and directly collided with the tempo coming from the opposite direction. Five people died on the spot, while six others sustained serious injuries. A long traffic jam occurred on the highway following the accident. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Big NewsView All
Moradabad
Uttar Pradesh
Trending