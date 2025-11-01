Uttar Pradesh: Weather to change from November 1, Alert for torrential rain in these districts

UP weather update: The beginning of November does not appear to be normal in Uttar Pradesh this time. The latest report from the Meteorological Department suggests that the weather in many parts of the state may change suddenly by the morning of November 1. Due to unseasonal activity, there is a possibility of heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning in many districts of Eastern UP.
The department stated that this change will be most impactful from night to the morning of the next day. In many areas, the sky may turn dark, and clouds may bring rain with strong winds.
According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is anticipated during the daytime in several districts of Eastern UP. The impact of rain may be more severe in Chandauli, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, and some districts of Bundelkhand.
Along with heavy rain, a severe alert for thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued. Incidents of lightning strikes may increase in the districts of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar.
The department has advised farmers, those working in open areas, and travellers to be particularly cautious. Instructions have been issued to avoid standing near open fields, trees, or electricity poles when the possibility of lightning increases.
Along with heavy rain, the challenge of strong winds may also trouble Uttar Pradesh. The department estimates that winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30–40 kilometres per hour. The impact of these gusts may be seen in Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, and Ambedkar Nagar.
Strong winds can cause trees to fall, damage light structures, and affect power lines. People have been advised to park vehicles in safe places and remove loose items from rooftops.
