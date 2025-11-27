UP’s Biggest GST Fraud: SIT Investigation Uncovers Major Scam

The SIT arrested mastermind Ikhlaq and his associate Ittehat Alam alias Danish Kabadi on November 22. However, six more key members of this gang are reportedly still at large. Two FIRs have been registered by the State Tax Department, and one FIR has been filed in Lucknow in this case. A total of nine businessmen and two firms have been named. Officials stated that a nationwide campaign will continue to dismantle the entire network.