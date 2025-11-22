Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Moradabad

High-speed trains to run even in fog: Fog Safe Device installed in 250 trains, speed increased by 25%

Railway News: To make train operations safer and faster during winter fog, Fog Safe Devices have been installed in 250 trains of the Izzatnagar Division, increasing the maximum speed from 60 to 75 km per hour.

2 min read
Google source verification

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

fog safe device installed in 250 trains railway speed in winter moradabad

Trains to run at high speed even in fog (AI Generated Image)

Fog safe device installed in 250 trains: In view of the speed and safety of trains during winter and dense fog, the Izatnagar division has made extensive preparations. Modern GPS-based Fog Safe Devices have been installed in a total of 250 trains of the division, enabling trains to run at high speed even during fog. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Sanjeev Sharma stated that protected train operations are the highest priority for the railways, and to achieve this goal, necessary technical improvements have been completed across all rail sections of the division.

The railways have arranged for luminous strips on important signal posts, line markings, and reflective markings on level crossing barriers so that signals are clearly visible to loco pilots even in low visibility. Previously, the maximum permissible speed of trains in fog was 60 km per hour, but after the installation of the Fog Safe Device, this limit has been increased to 75 km per hour. This has resulted in an approximate 25 percent increase in train speeds during foggy conditions.

According to the railways, this device continuously provides loco pilots with accurate information about upcoming signals, boosting their confidence, and eliminating the need to deploy fog signalmen. All loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have also undergone counselling regarding safe operations. The mandatory use of the Fog Pass Device is being implemented in passenger and freight trains of the division.

Additional coaches to be added to six trains in Moradabad division

To provide a convenient travel experience to passengers, the Moradabad division has decided to add additional sleeper coaches to six important trains. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aditya Gupta informed that an additional sleeper coach will be attached to the 14207 Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express (from 22 to 28 November) and the 14208 Delhi-Pratapgarh Padmavat Express (from 25 November to 1 December).

Additionally, an extra sleeper coach will be attached to the 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express (from 24 to 30 November), the 14206 Delhi-Ayodhya Cantt Express (from 23 to 29 November), the 22420 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ghazipur City Express (from 22 to 27 November), and the 22419 (from 23 to 28 November). The railway administration has stated that this decision has been taken with the aim of providing relief to passengers from crowds and long waiting lists, enabling more people to travel comfortably.

