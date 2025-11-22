High-speed trains to run even in fog: Fog Safe Device installed in 250 trains, speed increased by 25%

Fog safe device installed in 250 trains: In view of the speed and safety of trains during winter and dense fog, the Izatnagar division has made extensive preparations. Modern GPS-based Fog Safe Devices have been installed in a total of 250 trains of the division, enabling trains to run at high speed even during fog. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Sanjeev Sharma stated that protected train operations are the highest priority for the railways, and to achieve this goal, necessary technical improvements have been completed across all rail sections of the division.