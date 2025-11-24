UP Battles Severe Cold and Dense Fog: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Fog in 8 Districts, Temperatures to Plummet for Next 4 Days

Double blow of cold and fog in UP | AI generated image
IMD Weather Update: Cold is rapidly increasing in Uttar Pradesh, and a dense fog warning has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for fog in the northern parts of Western Uttar Pradesh during late night and early morning hours. In the last 24 hours, Muzaffarnagar was recorded as the coldest city in the state with a minimum temperature of 9.4°C, after which cold and visibility are becoming a cause for concern in many cities.
According to the IMD, dense fog with visibility ranging from 20-50 meters is likely to prevail in many parts of Western Uttar Pradesh on November 24. The districts included are Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and surrounding areas. People have been advised to drive at slow speeds, use fog lights, and avoid unnecessary travel.
According to the IMD, temperatures are continuously falling in many parts of North India. A drop of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures is possible in the next 4 days, which will intensify the cold. After this, there will be no significant change in temperature. In Kanpur Nagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2°C, which is 1.1°C below normal. Similarly, in Etawah (10.0°C), Bulandshahr (10.0°C), and Meerut (10.3°C), the mercury has reached close to 10°C.
Muzaffarnagar – 9.4°C (1.3), Etawah – 10.0°C (-1.8), Bulandshahr – 10.0°C (NA), Kanpur Nagar – 10.2°C (-1.1), Meerut – 10.3°C (0.1),
Kanpur IAF – 29.2°C, Shahjahanpur – 28.9°C (2.5), Hamirpur – 28.2°C (1.6), Prayagraj – 28.0°C (-0.3), Varanasi Airport – 28.0°C (-0.1)
In contrast to the cold in North India, weather systems have become active in South India. A low-pressure system formed over the Strait of Malacca and the South Andaman Sea has intensified and could develop into a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 23 and 28.
