UP Battles Severe Cold and Dense Fog: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Fog in 8 Districts, Temperatures to Plummet for Next 4 Days

According to the IMD, temperatures are continuously falling in many parts of North India. A drop of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures is possible in the next 4 days, which will intensify the cold. After this, there will be no significant change in temperature. In Kanpur Nagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2°C, which is 1.1°C below normal. Similarly, in Etawah (10.0°C), Bulandshahr (10.0°C), and Meerut (10.3°C), the mercury has reached close to 10°C.