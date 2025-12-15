15 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh Faces Double Whammy of Severe Cold and Dense Fog, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

UP Weather Alert: Uttar Pradesh will experience severe cold and dense fog on December 15 and 16. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts, where visibility may drop to near zero. People are advised to exercise caution on roads and during travel.

2 min read
Google source verification

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

up weather alert dense fog cold wave yellow alert imd

Bitter cold and dense fog double-hit Uttar Pradesh | Image source: Pinterest

UP Weather IMD Alert: Uttar Pradesh is currently in the grip of severe cold and dense fog. The weather in the state, along with the entire North India, continues to be challenging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that dense to very dense fog will prevail in many parts of the state for the next two days, which could severely impact daily life. Visibility is expected to be extremely low, especially in the mornings.

Morning Fog Leads to Increased Road Accidents

On the morning of December 15, the effect of dense fog was observed in over 30 districts of the state, where several minor and major road accidents occurred due to low visibility. In many places, visibility was so poor that drivers faced significant difficulties. The Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise extra caution while driving.

IMD's Warning

According to the Meteorological Department, the fog situation in Uttar Pradesh remains critical due to the influence of Western Disturbances and the continuous drop in temperature in North-West India. On December 15, very dense fog was recorded in many areas, with visibility dropping below 200 meters, while in some places, it was less than 50 meters. Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, Etawah, and many parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh experienced the worst conditions.

Greater Impact on December 15 and 16

The IMD has clarified that there is a very high probability of dense fog in the mornings on December 15 and 16. Railway and road traffic may be affected during this period, and air services are also likely to be impacted. Authorities have been instructed to remain on alert and keep emergency services vigilant.

Yellow Alert Issued for 23 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas. These include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, and Auraiya. Normal activities in these regions may be affected due to dense fog.

Drop in Minimum Temperature and Cold Wave Effect

Along with the fog, the temperature in the state is also continuously dropping. In many major cities, including Moradabad, the minimum temperature has reached around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius. Nights have become very cold, and a cold wave-like situation is being felt. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may drop by another 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

Challenging Weather in North India Too

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the weather in the entire North India is adverse. Dense fog is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and North-East Madhya Pradesh on December 15 and 16. Meanwhile, conditions remain difficult in the hilly states due to cold and adverse weather, which could intensify the impact of the cold in the plains.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

up news

up weather

UP Weather Forecast

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 10:18 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Moradabad / Uttar Pradesh Faces Double Whammy of Severe Cold and Dense Fog, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Big News

View All

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Horrific Crash in Moradabad: Bus–Tempo Collision Leaves 5 Dead on the Spot

big breaking news horrific road accident in moradabad five died six injured in collision with roadways bus
Moradabad

UP’s Biggest GST Fraud: SIT Investigation Uncovers Major Scam

Moradabad

UP Battles Severe Cold and Dense Fog: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Fog in 8 Districts, Temperatures to Plummet for Next 4 Days

up fog yellow alert cold wave imd weather update
Moradabad

High-speed trains to run even in fog: Fog Safe Device installed in 250 trains, speed increased by 25%

कोहरे के कारण धीमी हुई ट्रेनों की रफ्तार: AI Generated Image
Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: Weather to change from November 1, Alert for torrential rain in these districts

Heavy Rain warning on 31 October to 3 November New western disturbance will change weather pattern
Moradabad
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.