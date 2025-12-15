Uttar Pradesh Faces Double Whammy of Severe Cold and Dense Fog, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bitter cold and dense fog double-hit Uttar Pradesh | Image source: Pinterest
UP Weather IMD Alert: Uttar Pradesh is currently in the grip of severe cold and dense fog. The weather in the state, along with the entire North India, continues to be challenging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning stating that dense to very dense fog will prevail in many parts of the state for the next two days, which could severely impact daily life. Visibility is expected to be extremely low, especially in the mornings.
On the morning of December 15, the effect of dense fog was observed in over 30 districts of the state, where several minor and major road accidents occurred due to low visibility. In many places, visibility was so poor that drivers faced significant difficulties. The Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise extra caution while driving.
According to the Meteorological Department, the fog situation in Uttar Pradesh remains critical due to the influence of Western Disturbances and the continuous drop in temperature in North-West India. On December 15, very dense fog was recorded in many areas, with visibility dropping below 200 meters, while in some places, it was less than 50 meters. Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Agra, Etawah, and many parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh experienced the worst conditions.
The IMD has clarified that there is a very high probability of dense fog in the mornings on December 15 and 16. Railway and road traffic may be affected during this period, and air services are also likely to be impacted. Authorities have been instructed to remain on alert and keep emergency services vigilant.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Eastern and Central Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas. These include Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, and Auraiya. Normal activities in these regions may be affected due to dense fog.
Along with the fog, the temperature in the state is also continuously dropping. In many major cities, including Moradabad, the minimum temperature has reached around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius. Nights have become very cold, and a cold wave-like situation is being felt. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may drop by another 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days.
Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the weather in the entire North India is adverse. Dense fog is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and North-East Madhya Pradesh on December 15 and 16. Meanwhile, conditions remain difficult in the hilly states due to cold and adverse weather, which could intensify the impact of the cold in the plains.
Big NewsView All
Moradabad
Uttar Pradesh
Trending