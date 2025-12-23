Northern India Gripped by Freezing Cold, Dense Fog, and Bitter Winds; No Respite Expected Until New Year

Noida to Moradabad: ice-like cold grips region Image source: Pinterest
UP Weather Noida Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a dual onslaught of severe cold and dense fog. The impact of the cold is clearly visible from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut to Moradabad, Sambhal, and Amroha. Dense fog in the mornings and nights is severely affecting daily life. Many districts are experiencing 'cold day' conditions, forcing people to stay indoors.
Visibility is being recorded as extremely low in most parts of the state due to fog. In many places, the situation is so severe that vehicles on the road have to drive slowly with their headlights on. The risk of accidents has increased on highways, expressways, and city roads due to the fog. Rail and bus services are also being affected.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next few days, but there are no signs of the cold abating. Dense to very dense fog is expected in some areas of both the eastern and western divisions. The department has clarified that while there might be mild sunshine during the day, the cold and fog will continue to be troublesome in the mornings and nights.
An alert has been issued for an intensified impact of fog in the state starting December 25. Very dense fog and 'cold day' conditions may persist in several districts until December 27. According to the Meteorological Department, visibility could drop to near zero in some places, necessitating extra caution for the general public as well as travellers.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 16 districts of the state today. These include Bareilly, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Basti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar. People in these districts have been advised to exercise extreme caution.
In the last 24 hours, Balrampur has been recorded as the coldest district in the state. The minimum temperature here was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, which is about 4 degrees below normal. People are resorting to bonfires to stay warm, and markets have appeared deserted throughout the day.
A severe cold wave was observed in the capital Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj, as well as the holy city of Varanasi. In Varanasi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius. Vehicle drivers faced significant difficulties due to the fog. Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, and Bareilly were also among the coldest districts in the state.
