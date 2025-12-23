23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Moradabad

Northern India Gripped by Freezing Cold, Dense Fog, and Bitter Winds; No Respite Expected Until New Year

UP Weather: Dense fog and cold wave continue to wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh. Cold has increased the difficulties of people from Noida to Moradabad. The Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog alert in several districts.

2 min read
Google source verification

Moradabad

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

up weather fog cold wave alert noida moradabad new year forecast

Noida to Moradabad: ice-like cold grips region Image source: Pinterest

UP Weather Noida Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh is currently facing a dual onslaught of severe cold and dense fog. The impact of the cold is clearly visible from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut to Moradabad, Sambhal, and Amroha. Dense fog in the mornings and nights is severely affecting daily life. Many districts are experiencing 'cold day' conditions, forcing people to stay indoors.

Extremely Low Visibility in Mornings and Evenings

Visibility is being recorded as extremely low in most parts of the state due to fog. In many places, the situation is so severe that vehicles on the road have to drive slowly with their headlights on. The risk of accidents has increased on highways, expressways, and city roads due to the fog. Rail and bus services are also being affected.

Meteorological Department Alert, Cold to Intensify Further

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Uttar Pradesh will remain dry for the next few days, but there are no signs of the cold abating. Dense to very dense fog is expected in some areas of both the eastern and western divisions. The department has clarified that while there might be mild sunshine during the day, the cold and fog will continue to be troublesome in the mornings and nights.

Intense Cold Spell from Christmas to New Year

An alert has been issued for an intensified impact of fog in the state starting December 25. Very dense fog and 'cold day' conditions may persist in several districts until December 27. According to the Meteorological Department, visibility could drop to near zero in some places, necessitating extra caution for the general public as well as travellers.

Yellow Alert Issued for Dense Fog in 16 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 16 districts of the state today. These include Bareilly, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Basti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar. People in these districts have been advised to exercise extreme caution.

Balrampur Becomes the Coldest District in the State

In the last 24 hours, Balrampur has been recorded as the coldest district in the state. The minimum temperature here was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, which is about 4 degrees below normal. People are resorting to bonfires to stay warm, and markets have appeared deserted throughout the day.

People Shiver from Cold from Lucknow to Varanasi

A severe cold wave was observed in the capital Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Prayagraj, as well as the holy city of Varanasi. In Varanasi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 8 degrees Celsius. Vehicle drivers faced significant difficulties due to the fog. Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, and Bareilly were also among the coldest districts in the state.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

up news

up weather

UP Weather Forecast

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 09:36 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Moradabad / Northern India Gripped by Freezing Cold, Dense Fog, and Bitter Winds; No Respite Expected Until New Year

Big News

View All

Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Uttar Pradesh Faces Double Whammy of Severe Cold and Dense Fog, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

up weather alert dense fog cold wave yellow alert imd
Moradabad

Horrific Crash in Moradabad: Bus–Tempo Collision Leaves 5 Dead on the Spot

big breaking news horrific road accident in moradabad five died six injured in collision with roadways bus
Moradabad

UP’s Biggest GST Fraud: SIT Investigation Uncovers Major Scam

Moradabad

UP Battles Severe Cold and Dense Fog: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Fog in 8 Districts, Temperatures to Plummet for Next 4 Days

up fog yellow alert cold wave imd weather update
Moradabad

High-speed trains to run even in fog: Fog Safe Device installed in 250 trains, speed increased by 25%

कोहरे के कारण धीमी हुई ट्रेनों की रफ्तार: AI Generated Image
Moradabad
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.