UP Schools Extend Holiday Until January 10 Amidst Severe Cold; Classes 1-8 to Remain Closed in 5 Districts

In Raebareli too, holidays in schools of all boards from Class 1 to 8 will be extended until January 8. However, school management can provide online classes to students of Classes 6 to 8. This order has been issued by District Magistrate Harshita Mathur. As per the order, holidays have been extended in schools from Class 1 to 8 of all boards (including UP Board, CBSE, ICSE).