6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Lucknow

UP Schools Extend Holiday Until January 10 Amidst Severe Cold; Classes 1-8 to Remain Closed in 5 Districts

School Holiday: The holiday period in schools has been extended. The administration has decided to extend the holidays for schools from Class 1 to 8 due to severe cold and fog.

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

School Holiday

Severe cold and cold wave extend holidays for schools from Classes 1 to 8. Photo source: AI

School Holidays Declared Due to Severe Cold: Life in Uttar Pradesh has been completely affected by the severe cold and cold wave. Due to dense fog and minimum temperatures dropping below 5 degrees Celsius, a decision has been taken to extend holidays in all schools from Class 1 to 8 in many districts of the state.

School Holidays Extended in Ghazipur from January 6 to 10

In Ghazipur, due to the cold wave and dense fog, there will be holidays from January 6 to 10 for Classes 1 to 8. However, school management can conduct online classes during the said period. Also, Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

School Holidays Extended in Lucknow from January 6 to 8

In Lucknow, the District Magistrate has announced holidays from January 6 to 8 for Classes 1 to 8. Along with this, Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Special arrangements have been made for students preparing for board examinations.

Raebareli Holidays Extended from January 6 to 8

In Raebareli too, holidays in schools of all boards from Class 1 to 8 will be extended until January 8. However, school management can provide online classes to students of Classes 6 to 8. This order has been issued by District Magistrate Harshita Mathur. As per the order, holidays have been extended in schools from Class 1 to 8 of all boards (including UP Board, CBSE, ICSE).

School Holidays Extended in Kanpur from January 6 to 7

The District Magistrate of Kanpur has also declared holidays until January 7 in Classes 1 to 8 in all council/aided/recognised/CBSE/ICSE schools of Kanpur Dehat due to extreme cold and cold wave.

Orders Already Issued in Agra

It is to be noted that life has been completely affected due to severe cold and chill. In view of such circumstances, the Agra district administration has provided great relief to school-going students. Orders have been issued to keep schools up to Class 12 of all boards, including UP Board and CBSE, closed until January 8.

Schools Up to Class 12 Closed in Agra from January 6 to 8

District School Inspector Chandrashekhar stated that, considering the severe cold, academic activities in all schools up to Class 12 will remain suspended from January 6 to 8. This order will apply equally to schools operating under all boards.

Minimum Temperature Recorded Between 4 to 6 Degrees Celsius in Over 50 Districts

It is noteworthy that this year, the severity of cold has spread across the entire state. In over 50 districts, including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Ayodhya, and Jhansi, the minimum temperature has been recorded between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog has reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, increasing the risk of road accidents.

The government has instructed all District Magistrates to expedite relief measures for the cold, including shelters, bonfires, and distribution of warm clothing. This decision has been taken by prioritising the health and safety of children, so that they do not have to endure unnecessary hardship in the severe cold.

CM Yogi Had Ordered Holidays in Schools Until January 5

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to close all schools up to Class 12 of ICSE, CBSE, UP, and other boards until January 5 due to severe cold.

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 10:52 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / UP Schools Extend Holiday Until January 10 Amidst Severe Cold; Classes 1-8 to Remain Closed in 5 Districts

