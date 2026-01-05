UP Schools to Remain Closed for Classes 1-12 as Holiday Period Extended; New Order Issued

School Holiday (Image: Patrika)
Holiday Declared In Schools: With the start of the new year, the severe cold continues to grip Agra district in Uttar Pradesh. Life has been completely disrupted due to the biting cold and frost. In view of these circumstances, the Agra district administration has provided significant relief to school-going students. Orders have been issued to keep schools up to Class 12, including those affiliated with UP Board and CBSE, closed until January 8.
District Inspector of Schools, Chandrashekhar, stated that considering the severe cold, academic activities in all schools up to Class 12 will be suspended from January 6 to 8. This order will apply equally to all schools operating under any board.
Amidst the rising cold, the coldest night of the season was recorded on Sunday. The minimum temperature on this day was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 16.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department's forecasting centre, dense fog is expected to prevail on Monday. Furthermore, the trend of fog is anticipated to continue for the next week, with a further drop in minimum temperatures.
Due to the falling temperatures and the blanket of fog, the pollution level in the city is also rising rapidly. According to Smart City data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in areas like Sanjay Talkies, Chhipitola, Dhuliaganj, Kalakriti, and Bagh Farzana has crossed 400. Additionally, AQI above 350 was recorded around Shmshan Ghat, Eidgah Chauraha, Sadar Bhatti, Purani Mandi, Cheelghar Chauraha, Sikandra Tiraha, Rajpur Chungi, and the SBI Zonal Office.
However, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average AQI for the city was recorded at 163. In view of the current situation, health experts have advised people to wear masks when going out and to exercise extra caution, especially during the morning and night.