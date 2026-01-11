Agra Taj Mahal: Shah Jahan and Mumtaz's Tombs in Vaults to be Visible on This Date; Free Entry, Full Schedule Released

The 371st Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan will be celebrated at the Taj Mahal from January 15 to 17. On this occasion, the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal located in the crypt of the Taj Mahal will be opened for tourists and pilgrims. These tombs are opened to the public only during the Urs for 3 days in a year.