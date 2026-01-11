11 January 2026,

Sunday

Agra

Agra Taj Mahal: Shah Jahan and Mumtaz's Tombs in Vaults to be Visible on This Date; Free Entry, Full Schedule Released

Common people will get free entry into the Taj Mahal in Agra. They will also be able to see the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz built in the basement. The schedule for this has been released.

Agra

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

public entry free in taj mahal agra three days able to see tombs of shah jahan and mumtaz mahal

Agra Taj Mahal (Image: Patrika)

The 371st Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan will be celebrated at the Taj Mahal from January 15 to 17. On this occasion, the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal located in the crypt of the Taj Mahal will be opened for tourists and pilgrims. These tombs are opened to the public only during the Urs for 3 days in a year.

Archaeological Survey of India issues order

On the first and second day of the Urs, pilgrims and tourists will be granted free entry from 2 PM, while on the third day, entry will be free from morning till evening. An official order in this regard has been issued by the Agra Circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Free entry to Taj Mahal for pilgrims and tourists

The Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan is celebrated on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of the month of Rajab in the Islamic Hijri calendar. This year, these dates fall between January 15 and 17. On the occasion of Urs, pilgrims and tourists are provided with the facility of free entry to the Taj Mahal.

When is free entry to the Taj Mahal?

An order has been issued in this regard by the Superintending Archaeologist Dr. Smita S. Kumar. According to the order, there will be free entry to the Taj Mahal on January 15 and 16 from 2 PM until sunset, and on January 17 from sunrise to sunset. It is noteworthy that the Taj Mahal remains closed for weekly holidays on Fridays.























DateProgram / Rituals
January 15At 2 PM, the crypt in the main mausoleum will be opened. Rituals of Ghusl, recitation of the Quran, Milad Sharif, and Mushaira will be held at the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz in the crypt.
January 16At 2 PM, the ritual of Sandal will be performed at the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz in the crypt. Following this, Qawwali will be organised at the main mausoleum.
January 17In the morning, Quran Khwani and Khatam Sharif rituals will be held. After this, the tradition of offering chaddars will begin, which will continue until the evening. Langar will be distributed in the forecourt.

On Fridays, only local worshippers are allowed entry into the Taj Mahal. Prince Vajpayee, Senior Conservation Assistant of the Taj Mahal, stated that tourists and pilgrims will be granted entry to the monument from 2 PM after the Friday prayers are concluded.

During the Urs, there will also be free entry to the main mausoleum. It is noteworthy that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had implemented an additional entry fee of Rs 200 from December 10, 2018, for crowd control purposes in the main mausoleum, but this fee will not be charged on the occasion of Urs.

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 05:20 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Agra / Agra Taj Mahal: Shah Jahan and Mumtaz's Tombs in Vaults to be Visible on This Date; Free Entry, Full Schedule Released

