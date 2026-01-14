Makar Sankranti Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in These UP Districts, Alert from Lucknow to Jhansi

File Photo: Patrika
UP Rain News: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is changing rapidly. While many districts are experiencing the havoc of fog, others are enjoying sunshine. People are facing considerable difficulties due to the dual impact of the weather. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert.
According to the latest alert from IMD, Uttar Pradesh will soon witness heavy rainfall. On January 14, many districts of UP experienced severe fog in the early morning. From Agra to Noida, and Lucknow to Varanasi, a thick blanket of fog was observed. Uttar Pradesh is celebrating the festivals of Makar Sankranti and Khichdi today and tomorrow. It is estimated that a new Western Disturbance will arrive tomorrow, January 15, which may cause light rain in many districts.
According to IMD, light to heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of Western UP on January 18 and 19. Due to the rain, significant fluctuations in temperature can be observed. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for 28 districts of UP today, with visibility ranging from 100 to 500 meters. Dense fog will be visible in Meerut, Bijnor, Baghpat, Moradabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Rampur, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Prayagraj.
The cold is expected to increase today in many districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Ballia, Mau, and surrounding areas, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be slightly lower. While there will be good sunshine during the day, the cold will be felt intensely both during the day and at night. People are advised to wear warm clothes.
Dense fog may return to the capital Lucknow after two days. The Meteorological Department has indicated this possibility. The weather is expected to be clear here on Wednesday. Today, the minimum temperature in Lucknow will be around 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius.
In Noida, located near Delhi, light fog may be observed in the morning today. The minimum temperature here will be around 5 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be around 18 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of gradual relief from the cold.
According to IMD, a new Western Disturbance will affect the Himalayan region from January 15. Due to its impact, drizzle may occur for two days. This will lead to fluctuations in the weather and may change the nature of the cold.
