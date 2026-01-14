Makar Sankranti Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in These UP Districts, Alert from Lucknow to Jhansi

According to the latest alert from IMD, Uttar Pradesh will soon witness heavy rainfall. On January 14, many districts of UP experienced severe fog in the early morning. From Agra to Noida, and Lucknow to Varanasi, a thick blanket of fog was observed. Uttar Pradesh is celebrating the festivals of Makar Sankranti and Khichdi today and tomorrow. It is estimated that a new Western Disturbance will arrive tomorrow, January 15, which may cause light rain in many districts.