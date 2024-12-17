Fatal Accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 Dead

How did the accident happen? A truck and a canter collided on the 161st kilometre of the Yamuna Expressway. Due to this collision, the canter stopped in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, a car coming from behind stopped, and the people sitting in it started enquiring about the well-being of the canter driver and cleaner. Then, another car coming from behind ran over five people. Four died on the spot, while one was critically injured.

Accident at 1 AM According to media reports, the accident happened around 1:00 AM. As soon as the police received information about the accident, they reached the spot. The police admitted the injured person to SN Medical College. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.