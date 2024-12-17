scriptFatal Accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 Dead | Latest News | Patrika News
Fatal Accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 Dead

A horrific accident occurred late at night on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Dec 17, 2024 / 10:55 am

Patrika Desk

Yamuna Expressway Accident: A horrific accident occurred late at night on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Four people died in the accident, while one is critical. The police, who arrived at the scene, sent the injured person to the hospital for treatment and took possession of the bodies. This accident happened at kilometre 161 in the Khandauli police station area of Agra.

How did the accident happen?

A truck and a canter collided on the 161st kilometre of the Yamuna Expressway. Due to this collision, the canter stopped in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, a car coming from behind stopped, and the people sitting in it started enquiring about the well-being of the canter driver and cleaner. Then, another car coming from behind ran over five people. Four died on the spot, while one was critically injured.

Accident at 1 AM

According to media reports, the accident happened around 1:00 AM. As soon as the police received information about the accident, they reached the spot. The police admitted the injured person to SN Medical College. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

