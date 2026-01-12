12 January 2026,

Monday

Agra

Winter School Vacation: Schools up to Class 12 to Remain Closed Amidst Severe Cold Alert, New Order Issued by DM

UP School Holidays: Due to dense fog and cold wave, the district administration has declared a two-day holiday in schools of all boards up to class 12. This decision has been taken on the orders of the DM, keeping in view the safety of the students.

2 min read
Google source verification

Agra

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

UP School Holidays

School-going students (Photo source: Patrika)

Winter School Vacation: In view of the increasing impact of dense fog and cold wave, the district administration in Agra district has provided significant relief to students. Amidst the yellow alert from the Meteorological Department, the education department has declared a holiday in schools for safety reasons, to protect children from the cold and accidents.

Winter School Vacation: In the Agra district, severe cold and chill have severely affected daily life. Dense fog in the morning and night has reduced visibility to a great extent, making it risky to travel on the roads. Considering these circumstances, the district administration has taken a significant precautionary decision.

Schools of all boards will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday

According to the order issued by the education department, schools affiliated with all boards, including UP Board, CBSE Board, and others, in the district will remain closed from nursery to 12th grade on Monday and Tuesday. This holiday will be effective until January 13. The District Inspector of Schools clarified that this decision has been taken on the instructions of the District Magistrate, as dense fog and zero visibility are expected in the coming days.

Pre-board examinations or practical examinations will be conducted as per the scheduled program

However, the order also clarifies that schools where pre-board examinations or practical examinations are already scheduled will be able to conduct these activities as per their planned schedule. This means that examination-related work has been excluded from this holiday.

Yellow Alert for severe fog for 2 days

Meanwhile, as soon as the holiday was announced in schools, many educational institutions began sending information to students and parents about conducting online classes, so that their studies would not be affected. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the district was recorded at approximately 20 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert for dense fog on January 12 and 13.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 09:58 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Agra / Winter School Vacation: Schools up to Class 12 to Remain Closed Amidst Severe Cold Alert, New Order Issued by DM

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

