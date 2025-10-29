Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Agra

Young Woman Falls From First Floor of Agra Hotel During Police Raid, Boyfriend and Staff Flee

Sensation erupted at a hotel in Agra on Tuesday when a young woman fell from the first floor without clothes. The injured woman was rushed to hospital. Reports suggest she was hiding in a roof duct to escape a police raid but slipped and fell. After the incident, her boyfriend and the hotel staff fled the scene.

2 min read
Google source verification

Agra

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

agra hotel nude girl falls from first floor police investigation boyfriend flees

Agra: Woman fleeing without clothes falls from first floor of hotel! AI Generated Image

Panic erupted in Agra on Tuesday afternoon when a young woman fell from the first floor of a hotel. The woman was unclothed at the time of the fall, causing a stir in the area. Passers-by immediately covered her with a sheet and took her to the hospital. The injured woman is reported to be in a serious condition.

The incident occurred at Hotel The Heaven in RV Lodhi Complex, Shastri Puram, under Sikandra police station. It is being reported that the woman's boyfriend and the entire hotel staff fled the scene after the accident.

Accident occurred while trying to evade police raid

According to local residents, a police raid was underway at the hotel at the time of the incident. During this, the woman fled her room and entered a duct on the edge of the roof to hide. However, due to the weakness of the duct, she lost her balance and fell down.

However, the police stated that a team arrived at the scene upon receiving information only after the woman had fallen and was injured. It has not been clarified whether the police raid was indeed ongoing prior to the incident.

'Happy Birthday' written in the room, police find evidence of decorations

ACP Akshay Mahadik informed that a police team reached the spot after receiving information about a girl falling from the hotel and admitted the injured woman to a hospital in West Puri. Police investigation revealed that balloons and decoration items for a birthday party were set up in room number 4 of the hotel. Other rooms were in disarray. It is suspected that the woman was staying in this room with her boyfriend and a dispute or a situation of fear arose during the birthday celebration, leading to this accident.

Signs of suspicious activities found in the hotel, CCTV and records under investigation

The police have started reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage to ascertain who was present in the room at the time of the incident. Additionally, the hotel's records are being examined to determine who booked the room and with which ID. Local residents claim that suspicious individuals frequent this hotel, and loud noises and party activities are often heard here at night. The police are now questioning the hotel operator and have also begun investigating the validity of its license.

29 Oct 2025 10:01 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Agra / Young Woman Falls From First Floor of Agra Hotel During Police Raid, Boyfriend and Staff Flee

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

Fatal Accident on Yamuna Expressway, 4 Dead

National News

Vitamin C Deficiency: Unusual Bleeding and Fatigue in the Elderly due to Vitamin C Deficiency: A Study’s Warning

Vitamin C Deficiency in Elderly Linked to Abnormal Bleeding and Fatigue: Study Warns
